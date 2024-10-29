Costco's Sold Out 'Metal Chicken' Is Back & Shoppers Are Racing to Snag One

Costco is about to make fans of adorable lawn ornaments and funky decor items stoked. The retailer seems to have re-stocked the super popular "metal chicken" item, the cute metal statue that was in such high demand that it ended up selling out earlier this year.

The metal statue of a chicken, made with 100% steel and weather-resistant colors, was first spotted this summer when shoppers loved it so much that they quickly bought up the limited supply. Sadly, some were even left empty-handed as they didn't act fast enough. The chicken is now available again for $39.99 ($2 pricier than last time), and it's sold exclusively online. It measures close to 8 inches in width, 17.5 inches in length, and more than 22 inches in height. Put it on your lawn, your patio, or even in your kitchen; there's really no bad place for it.

The item was spotted online by a Costco member who shared their finding on Reddit. Others immediately chimed in with their plan to score one this time around.

"Thank you. It is now mine!" one person replied to a comment containing the shoppable link. "This made my day! My original order was canceled earlier this summer during Chicken-mania. Fingers crossed this one actually arrives!" another fan wrote.

A fan that was able to snag one said: "I have it in my yard. All children in the neighborhood love me now." The original poster additionally chimed in in the comments, revealing they already own one: "I haven't been able to bring myself to leave it in the yard. Its too cute!"

However, there was definitely one detractor who seemed to rain on everyone's parade (and for good reason, it sounds like). They mentioned their first-hand experience with the metal item and described some of the quality issues plaguing it. "For what it's worth, I got two of these and the build quality is very low. The yellow paint is fading already, and I'll need to attach something to the bottom to stop them from tipping over so easily. One of the eyes had to be glued on. It's not like I was expecting top tier stuff, but I would've paid a little more for something that I didn't need to doctor up immediately." This definitely seemed to dissuade at least one person from purchasing: "I appreciate this. I'm in Florida, and it sounds like this chicken won't survive a summer."

Whether you're a fan or not, the chicken is likely to be sold out again, so those that have been waiting to get one since the summer should jump on this new opportunity.