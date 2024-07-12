Costco Has a New Popular Chicken Item—But It's Made of Metal

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Earlier this week, Costco shoppers began fawning over a $90 luxury scented candle that has been described as the "size of a small trash can." Now, members have found yet another home decor item to obsess over at the warehouse club.

Costco shoppers recently discovered that the retailer sells a 22-inch Metal Chicken made with 100% steel and weather-resistant colors, making it suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Available exclusively online for $37.99, it measures close to 8 inches in width, 17.5 inches in length, and more than 22 inches in height.

After several members posted about it in Costco's Reddit forum this week, the faux chicken quickly became a sensation. Scores of customers have been fawning over the item online and voicing their desire to score a metal bird of their own.

"This thing is a riot," one shopper posted on Reddit.

"I need two," another wrote.

Unfortunately, customers have also reported that the metal chicken is already out of stock due to its skyrocketing popularity.

"I immediately went to purchase and it is now sold out. My wife would have loved it. Oh well," a Redditor wrote.

"I planned to order this, fell asleep, and it sold out. Maybe it will come back," another lamented.

Demand has been so fierce that Costco reportedly oversold the item and had to cancel and refund some orders. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"After seeing the post on here about the super fun metal chicken on Costco.com, I had to place an order for it! This afternoon I received an email from Costco.com stating they oversold the item and my order was canceled," a Redditor wrote in a post. "The email also stated they were giving me an extra $10 credit on my credit card because of the issue. Did this happen to anyone else? I'm super bummed!"

The 22-Inch Metal Chicken is still listed as out of stock on the Costco website as of July 12. So, interested customers should keep checking back just in case it comes back in stock soon.

In the meantime, Costco members should keep their eyes out for one of the many other products garnering rave reviews at the retailer right now. Earlier this week, shoppers shared their love for DJ&A Shiitake Mushroom Crisps (140 calories per serving), which are lightly cooked, ready-to-eat mushroom snacks. Costco's Island Way Sorbet and new dark meat chicken nuggets have also been inspiring significant buzz.