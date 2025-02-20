14 Costco Items Longtime Shoppers Say Are Must-Buys for New Members

Joining Costco and shopping at Costco are two very different experiences. You probably heard the chain is great and will save you money, you thought about it, decided it was worth a try (after all, Costco will happily refund your membership if you change your mind), you got your membership card… now what? Costco newbies may feel understandably overwhelmed by the warehouse chain, especially if they've never shopped in an environment like that before. It couldn't be more different than dipping into your local grocery store to pick up some milk—a Costco trip requires planning, foresight, and if you go during peak weekend hours, nerves of steel. Luckily other Costco members are more than happy to share their insight and tips for unseasoned shoppers ready to take the plunge into the Costco deep end. Here are 14 Costco items the pros say are must-buys for new members.

Food Court Pizza

Costco's food court $1.50 hot dogs, chicken bakes, pizza and more is a fantastic deal, whether you're eating at the store or taking food home. "$10 large pizza will feed a family of 4," one Redditor said. "We do one pizza plus a chicken bake to serve 6," another agreed.

Buy a Freezer

Some Costco shoppers recommend you have a good freezer before stocking up on items (check out the Costco President Day sales for a great bargain). "My first visit, several decades ago, when grocery stores were pitiful by comparison in variety and size, was a game changer for me, " one Redditor said. "As a single person with limited storage, time and funds, first thing I did was buy a used smaller freezer, and went halfsies on a membership with a friend, so we split the twice monthly, hour-long drive one way, took turns filling each other's shopping lists including surprise buys."

Rotisserie Chicken

The $5 rotisserie chicken is a must-have, shoppers say. "Tip for Costco rotisserie: I bring it home, shred it, and vacuum seal up half of it to freeze. Now I have some chicken for a couple days but I'm not forced to eat chicken for lunch every day that week," one customer recommended. "I've gotten one a week for roughly the last two years. It's paid for the membership itself and then some," another said.

Fresh Grapes

The fresh fruit is delicious, members say. "I personally love buying grapes at Costco," one Redditor shared. "Being in the cold room they're super crisp and very sweet – I think Costco produce and fruit is much better than Sam's club. I've heard the Kirkland costal cheddar is excellent. That aside, I love the prepared foods (meatloaf, stuffed peppers) and frozen foods (motor city pizza, shoyu ramen, soup dumplings)."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Bakery Goodies

Costco shoppers love the wide variety and value for money in the bakery department. "The bakery is a must," one said. "Pretty much anything there that looks good. If you are a fan of onions, the onion cheese pinwheels are very nice. The sausage lasagna (Kirkland brand) is very good too. So are some of the frozen pizzas."

Contact Lenses

Costco offers incredible deals on contact lenses and glasses. "Contact lenses literally pay for the membership," one member shared. "Go get your eye exam at a cheap place then get your contacts at Costco. Last summer, I got 6 boxes (a years worth) for $139. And there was a $40 rebate. So a whole years worth of monthly lenses for $99! Glasses are cheap as well."

Kerrygold Butter

Costco is the place to stock up on butter, members say. "Kerrygold butter! They also sell a similar version from New Zealand – both are well priced and really make a difference – especially in baking," one Redditor said. "I like the Kirkland grass-fed butter. We've switched to salted butter in everything and haven't really noticed any problems, but ymmv," another added.

Organic Spinach

Costco offers great deals on fresh organic produce. "$4 bag of organic spinach is a must," one Redditor said. "There's a ton of spinach in there and it stays fresh a long time. One of my always-gets, too. :)" another agreed.

Frozen Lasagna

Costco shoppers absolutely love the Kirkland frozen lasagna. "Tasty? Buy the Kirkland frozen lasagna. Meats? Well I'm a big fan of Costco but there are some things that you want to check the price," one customer recommended. "The Kirkland frozen lasagna is portioned so well too compared to the bigger one's which is ironic for a wholesale club lol," another added.

Thick-Cut Bacon

The Costco bacon options are highly rated by shoppers. "The thick-cut bacon is an incredible value. Usually we get Kirkland, but they've had Wright lately for a better value and we like that brand better anyway," one shopper said. "Their bacon is great. Highly recommended. Their meal kits near the meat section are great when you don't feel like cooking much and are cheaper than carryout," another agreed.

Fresh Meat

Shoppers recommend keeping an eye on the meat counter for good deals. "Watch for unadvertised sales on fresh meat. They will regularly have $5-6 off a pack of chicken breasts. My favorite is $8 off a whole pork loin. If you can find a smaller one, that's good eating for around $1.50/lb," one Redditor shared. "We like to grill a lot, so for us, it's always the spareribs or pork shoulder. The stuffed bell peppers are so good too.. Honestly, it's all pretty good," another agreed.

Costco Alcohol

Costco offers impressive prices on alcohol, members say. "If you drink, the alcohol prices are really good," one shared. "If you drink alcohol, Kirkland brands are great and the wine is usually cheaper than other grocery stores near me," another commented.

Olive Oil

Costco's olive oil selection is second to none, members say. "Olive oil. I particularly like the glass bottle single origin ones, though they don't always have them. Costco is also one of the places that tests the oil to make sure it's not adulterated," one Redditor shared.

Frozen Dumplings

Costco members love the wide variety of Asian and Asian-inspired foods. "'Ajinomoto' brand, Japanese style gyoza. Frozen," one Redditor recommended. "Highly recommend if available at your local store. Reason for recommendation: born and raised in Taiwan, used to make my own dumplings from scratch. Until this item became available. Almost as good as home-made. Very good quality stuffing and perfect dough wrapping, not thick. The best store bought frozen dumplings I've tried. Better than Trader Joe's pork dumplings."