7 Name-Brand Products Shoppers Say Are Better Than Kirkland

Costco's Kirkland Signature brand is, for the most part, amazing—there are some true hidden gems available, from grocery staples to drinks and snacks. Costco members don't need to be sold on Kirkland, as the private label is a major draw for shoppers who want high quality for exceptional value. Having said that, there are certain areas where Kirkland just doesn't measure up to the big name brands, and this is where shoppers are willing to spend a little bit more to get exactly what they want. Here are 7 name-brand items Costco members say are better than Kirkland.

Philadelphia Cream Cheese

Philadelphia Cream Cheese just can't be topped, shoppers say. "Philadelphia cream cheese. I don't buy it often but the Kirkland version is grainy and weird," one shopper said. "Came here looking for this one. The Kirkland cream cheese is weird and plastic-y and a definite do not buy for us," another agreed. "I have only tried a handful of other brand cream cheeses and I haven't found one I liked. Philadelphia is the GOAT," a third said.

Kerrygold Butter

Customers say the Kerrygold Butter is better than the Kirkland Signature Grass-Fed Butter. "My preference for Kerrygold is very strong over any other butter, but I know that won't be the case for everyone," one Costco member said. "I certainly found Kerrygold better than the Kirkland version for a very specific application (making ghee)," another added. "I made ghee from four different types of butter (Kerrygold, Kirkland grassfed version, Kirkland regular butter, and Land O Lakes), and had my family do a blind taste test. Kerrygold won every time!"

Finish Powerball Quantum Dishwasher Pods

The Finish Quantum Dishwasher Pods are well worth the money, shoppers say. "Many things in my home are Kirkland, but I recently picked these up over the Kirkland dish pods because they were on a better sale, and I have to admit they're just way better," one Redditor shared. "I thought my dishwasher was just old for a long time because a lot of dishes I'd put in wouldn't clean fully unless they were 100% pre-rinsed off every time."6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

6 Kirkland Items You Should Never Skip, According to Superfans

Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream

Some Costco members say it doesn't get better than Häagen-Dazs Ice Cream Bars. "Kirkland bars aren't bad they just aren't Häagen-Dazs," one Redditor said. "Ice cream bars aren't a staple, they're a splurge and if imma indulge once in a while I will indulge the right way."

Dawn Dish Soap

Kirkland dish soap doesn't hold a candle to good old-fashioned Dawn Dish Soap, customers say. "I legitimately don't think that there's an alternative dish soap it's the best! Even at my restaurant we switched to using Dawn for dishes," one shopper said.

Charmin Toilet Paper

Quite a number of Costco members swear by Charmin over the Kirkland Signature Bath Tissue. "I was just saying that the Kirkland toilet paper used to totally be a good deal, but I will never buy it again. The quality has gone down so hard. I'm gonna stick to Charmin," one shopper declared. "Charmin. I don't see the love for Kirkland TP," another agreed.

4 New Kirkland Signature Products Just Announced for Costco Shoppers

King Arthur Flour

The Kirkland Signature Organic Unbleached All Purpose Flour doesn't measure up the King Arthur brand, some shoppers say. "King Arthur flour. I will not take a chance on flour," one Redditor said. "My mother always told me to never use cheap flour. I ignored her in my college years, and found out how important using top quality ingredients is to the final product when baking. It takes me almost a month to use an entire bag of flour and bread flour. I am unwilling to sacrifice the quality of my baking for a month, or throw away an entire bag of flour. I just won't take the chance."