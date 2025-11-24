11 Best Costco New-Arrival Groceries Landing in Warehouses Today

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

One of my favorite things about shopping at Costco? Discovering new and exciting products. Every time I go, I find some fantastic items, and so do other shoppers and influencers. What’s new at Costco this week? The warehouse is filling up with so much delicious food and drinks that shoppers are picking up right now. What should you get? Here are the 11 best new Costco grocery arrivals landing in warehouses today.

Ravioli Lasagne with Bolognese Sauce in the Deli

Coscto Hot Finds shared about a returning deli section find. “This is my favorite pre-made meal at Costco!” she wrote about the Ravioli Lasagne with Bolognese Sauce that just landed back in the deli. “One of my favorites! So glad they brought it back,” added a shopper. “If this isn’t comfort food, then I don’t know what is,” another said.

Lobster Mac and Cheese in the Deli

Costo Hot Finds also shared about a new item in the deli section: Lobster Mac and Cheese. “This is the dish to bring to thanksgiving!!” one shopper commented. “Omg my mouth is watering,” added another.

Cold Brew Caramel Freeze in the Food Court

Costco Hot Finds shared about a new food court find. “I love that the Costco food court brought out a caramel version of the mocha freeze!” they wrote about the Cold Brew Caramel Freeze. “Yummm perfect after shopping treat,” a shopper wrote. “They also have this caramel brownie treat OMG,” added another.

Thanksgiving Cupcakes in the Bakery

Costco So Obsessed shared about a seasonal bakery item. “Thanksgiving cupcakes and more at Costco $8.99! 🍁,” they wrote alongside a photo of the fall-themed cupcakes.

Veggies Made Great Cranberry Orange Muffins

Costco So Obsessed also shared about Veggies Made Great’s latest muffins. “Cranberry orange muffins, these look great ! I love all of the products made by @veggiesmadegreat,” they said. “Wow these do look good!!! ” a shopper commented.

Pop & Bottle Dubai Style Almond Milk Lattes

You should pick up a box of Pop & Bottle’s latest lattes. “Dubai style chocolate, pistachio almond latte at Costco $14.79 for 6 ! @popandbottle have you tried these??” they wrote. “Such a great find!!! Looks so delicious,” a shopper commented. “Love this brand! Need to try,” added another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Hot Pot Soup Base

If you like making hot pot, Costco So Obsessed found a must-buy. “🔥 hot pot soup base for the win! Add some of the crab that’s on sale too 🦀 this looks so good! @sabicofood,” they wrote. “Spicy!” commented a follower. “Yum,” added another.

Loacker Tortina Minis

Costco Buys shared about Loacker Tortina Minis. “These delicious @loackerusa Tortina Minis are BACK at @Costco and I am OBSESSED! 😍 Each mini features 2 crispy wafer layers with insanely delicious hazelnut cream filling (from 100% Italian hazelnuts) … COVERED in milk chocolate! 🤤 You get 50 individually wrapped minis but you’ll definitely want more!!” they said.

A Combo Calzone in the Food Court

Xstina Eats shared about a new food court find. “Missed Costco’s combo pizza? Well you can finally celebrate as it’s back in a new form! Costco recently introduced a combo calzone for $6.99. Crispy on the outside, cheesy on the inside, and packed with savory fillings — the combo calzone is comfort food done right and I think it’s even better than the pizza form. My only gripe is that the price for the calzone is almost 3x the cost of a slice of pizza,” they wrote.

Butter Croissants with Blueberries and Cheesecake

Costco New Deals shared about a delicious breakfast find in the bakery. “New at Costco bakery today!! Butter croissants with blueberries and cheese cake filling and caramelized bottom!! Yes please!! This and some cafesito!!” they wrote. “These look amazing!!” a shopper commented.

Hawaiian BBQ Pork Bowl in the Prepared Food Section

Costco Guides shared about another new ready-to-heat meal. “Hawaiian BBQ Pork bowl is new in the prepared food section at Costco! Such an easy meal idea, just heat and serve! #costco #dinner #mealideas #easymeals,” they wrote.