Costco's Food Court Just Dropped a New Turkey Sandwich, But the Calorie Count Is Shocking

Earlier this month, Costco shoppers were all abuzz about a new food court sandwich, after images and details of the prospective item emerged on social media. Now, it looks like the rumors are true, as confirmed by a recent Instagram video.

Yesterday, Instagram user @whats_in_your_cart shared a post showing Costco's new turkey and Swiss sandwich available at the warehouse club's food court. As depicted in the video, this sandwich features sliced oven roasted turkey breast, Swiss cheese, sun dried tomato spread, mayo, and mustard. "It was tasty! The sun dried tomato spread added a little flavor to it. Good option for just $6.99!" the poster wrote.

The new turkey offering would be the second new sandwich to debut at the Costco food court recently, following last year's launch of a hotly debated roast beef variety, which immediately drew criticism, primarily over its $9.99 price tag. While the turkey sandwich appears to be cheaper than its controversial predecessor, it's already facing judgment for several reasons.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Commenters on social media were quick to share their opinions about the newest release, with several expressing their surprise by the sandwich's calorie count.

"900 cals for a small sandwich though?" one commenter questioned.

"How can that sandwich have 900 calories??? Is this even possible????" another one wrote.

Underneath the new item's sign is a disclaimer noting that the 2,000-calorie diet is used for "general nutrition advice." It adds that "calorie needs vary" and "additional nutrition information is available upon request." Based on this nutrition standard, the new food court sandwich is 45% of a day's worth of calories.

Meanwhile, other Instagram users weren't too keen on the sandwich's price.

"$7!?!? I could just eat my way through all the ingredients in the store that makes up this sandwich for less and feed the teenager and family — that would make more sense," one Instagram user commented.

Another one noted that the sandwich costs $9.99 at a Denver warehouse, adding, "It was just a regular sandwich, nothing special and not worth $10."

This isn't the first time Costco's food court served a turkey sandwich. The warehouse club previously offered a hot turkey and provolone sandwich, but cut it from the menu during the pandemic. This item was made with oven-browned turkey, provolone cheese, red onion, tomatoes, and a basil garlic mayonnaise on a toasted torta roll.

Talk of the new turkey and Swiss sandwich surfaced after shoppers reported the disappearance of the food court's previous roast beef sandwich. Rumors about the item's discontinuation first began swirling in October 2023 after an alleged Costco employee announced via Reddit that the sandwich would be leaving the food court, following the backlash over its $9.99 price and other complaints.