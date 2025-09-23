Another week and lots of new products are hitting your local Costco. With the first day of fall rapidly approaching, the store’s aisles are filling up with autumn-inspired desserts, warm comfort foods, new breakfast dupes, and more. What should you pick up on your next run? Here are the 11 best new Costco grocery items hitting shelves this week.

Dessert Bars in the Bakery

Costco So Obsessed shared about the new dessert bars in the bakery. “Check out this beautiful variety dessert platter at Costco right now for $19.99 (32 squares) ! It’s super heavy, and I bet these are delicious🧡🧡🧡 perfect for your next party,” they wrote. “I just bought this today! This looks incredible,” a shopper commented.

Panda Ramen Bowl Set with Chopsticks

Not sure what to get a foodie in your life? This Panda Ramen Bowl Set with Chopsticks. “How adorable is this panda 🐼 Ramen bowl gift set it it’s only $24 for both of them and a perfect gift 🍜,” write Costco So Obsessed.

7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

Happy Roots Breakfast Wrap

Costco So Obsessed shared about a new Starbucks dupes, the Happy Roots Breakfast Wrap, filled with spinach and feta and sundried tomatoes. “I’m so happy these are finally at my local Costco in SoCal! They are so so good!” they wrote.

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Another bakery item creating a stir? “This pumpkin cheesecake with whipped topping looks so good. There’s graham cracker crust and a pumpkin whipped topping $21.99,” writes Costco So Obsessed. “Got it for my Grandma’s Birthday this past weekend and everyone loved it!”

Yakisoba Chicken Stirfry in the Deli

Costco So Obsessed also shared that “This yakisoba chicken teriyaki veggie stirfry is back at Costco. Are you a fan? Each container is around $20,” they wrote. “I hope mine has it, my boys love it,” commented a follower. “It’s good and I don’t use all the sauce packet bcuz it’s too sweet,” added another.

Fall Noose Flavors

Costco Does It Again shared about new Noosa flavors. “IT’S FINALLY FALL, which means fall flavored EVERYTHING including our favorite yogurt, @noosayoghurt. #noosapartner Now available at @costco for a limited time, Noosa’s fall pack features fall-tastic flavors like cinnamon, salted caramel, and vanilla bean 🍂😋 This is the tastiest, velvety-est yogurt we’ve ever had thanks to the fresh-daily whole milk from Colorado cows and wildflower honey that adds the perfect touch of sweetness. A 12-pack starts at just $8.99 but only for a limited time, so head to your local Costco ASAP to treat yourself to this delicious deal!” they wrote.

Columbus Meats Salame Trio

A bunch of people, including Costco Deals, shared about Columbus Meats Salame Trio. “Hosting or gifting made simple this holiday season,” they wrote. “Only $15.99 per pack, exclusively at Costco!📍 Available now in TX (in-club + online) and coming soon to SD & MW regions. Includes Genoa, Calabrese & Sopressata Salame! Perfect for charcuterie boards, gifting family & friends, or snacking anytime!”

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

And Greek Stuffed Peperocini

Costco Deals also shared about a brand new item. “Say hello to your next gourmet obsession: Fine Foods Dittmann Greek Stuffed Peperoncini Duo,” they wrote. What’s inside? “Green & Red Peperoncini” that are “Stuffed with rich Cream Cheese & tangy Feta,” they continued. “Perfect for charcuterie boards, wine nights, or just snacking straight from the jar. Available in ALL Northwest Costco locations this September! Expanding to the following states in October: AZ, AR, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MI, MN, ND, NE, NM,NV OH, OK, SD, TX, WI & select southern California locations.”

Sriracha Salmon Poke

Costco Buys shared about Sriracha Salmon Poke at Costco! “This poke is tossed in a zesty sriracha sauce for the perfect balance of heat and deliciousness! 🤩 Just $17.99 per pound!” they wrote.

Just Bare Oven Roasted Chicken Wings

Just Bare Oven Roasted Chicken Wings have landed at Costco. “We all know and love their nuggets, so I’m excited to try these! 🤩They’re ready to heat, serve, and enjoy…perfect for game day, parties, or an easy family dinner! 🤤 Get 3.5lbs for $21.99!” shared Costco Buys. “They had them out for samples yesterday so I tried one – so good! I had to get a bag,” commented a follower.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Brami Protein Pasta

Costco Buys also shared that Brami Protein Pasta is now at Costco, “a protein-packed pasta timelessly crafted in Italy, with two authentic ingredients! Best of all, it tastes delicious, just like traditional pasta,” they wrote. “Made with semolina durum wheat & lupini beans, Brami has 3x fiber, 70% more protein 💪🏼 and 25% fewer carbs than regular pasta.” The exclusive 4-pack of Brami fusilli & curly mac 16oz boxes is only at Costco. “Grab it now in Northeast, Northwest, Midwest, San Diego, Texas, and Southeast Locations!”