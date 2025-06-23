How is it the end of June already? It seems like yesterday, I was shopping for Memorial Day weekend festivities and now I am already thinking about what to buy for the 4th of July. Costco has been dropping all sorts of new items over the last few weeks, and shoppers can’t stop talking about them. Here are the 11 best new Costco items hitting shelves end-of-month. What are you throwing in your cart?

Jonny Pops Organic Freezer Pops

Costco Hot Finds is all about the new Jonny Pops Organic Freezer Pops, which come in a pack of 48 at Costco. “Cherry, Fruit Punch & Grape! On sale through 7/24 = double win 🙌 The perfect summer cool down treat! Shelf stable = stock up like it’s summer snack survival mode,” they wrote. They’re “so good 10/10,” according to a follower. “We got these last week and my kids are loving them!”

La Terra Fina Michigan Cherry & Jalapeño Dip & Spread

“Cherry season is short so grab yours before it’s gone!” Costco Hot Finds writes about La Terra Fina Michigan Cherry & Jalapeño Dip & Spread, now in the deli aisle at all Midwest Costcos for a limited time. “It’s great paired with your favorite snacks, and also delicious as a spread on chicken sandwiches or served with pork chops and fried chicken for a unique flavor twist!” she writes. “This dip is dangerously delicious on just about ANYTHING!!!” agrees a shopper. “This dip is so addicting!!” adds another.

Columbus Meats Seasoned Turkey Burgers

Costco Deal shared about “Bold, balanced, and beautifully crafted” Columbus Meats Seasoned Turkey Burgers. “Grab a box now in @costco stores nationwide and on promo in the LA, NW, SE, and TX regions and for an everyday low price in the NE and MW region! Packed with 30g of protein per serving, gluten free, no MSG, and the turkey is raised without antibiotics and added hormones Whether it’s a backyard BBQ or a weeknight dinner, make it elevated! Grill season just got an upgrade with Columbus Turkey Burgers! A must add to your cart on your next Costco trip!” they wrote.

Oreo Selena Gomez

What’s in Your Cart shared about the Oreo Selena Gomez, now in stores in a variety pack similar to the Post Malone one they carried months ago. “Please let me know how the @selenagomez Oreos taste! Is it heavy on the cinnamon?” they asked. “I actually enjoyed them not too intense!! Tasted like Abuelita hot chocolate but not as strong,” one person commented. “They’re amazing!!!! Best Oreos ever!” added another.

Tempura Shrimp

If you enjoy Japanese cuisine, there’s a new item to try. “Tempura shrimp in the Costco deli area!” writes Costco Hot Finds. “These are SO good!! I’m a huge texture eater, and the crunch is amazing,” writes one shopper. “We get these often, they are so delicious!! And the crunch is definitely 10/10!!” agrees another.

Ice Cream Dubai Chocolate Bar

Dubai chocolate is all the rage this summer. Costco recently stocked the freezer with Ice cream Dubai Chocolate Bars. “Has anyone tried this? Tell me what you think,” Costco Deals asked followers. “It’s really good,” responded one. “This has been at Issaquah location for awhile. Mr family likes it. Not too sweet but hits the spot,” added another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Mexican Soda Variety Pack

Costco shoppers are psyched for this Mexican Soda Variety Pack of real sugar soda. “Ohh I love these glass bottles so much!!!” writes Costco Hot Finds. “Fanta!!!! Sprite!!! Gotta pick this up on my next trip!” commented a follower. “Glass bottles are great!” wrote another.

Siete Fuego Chips

Costco Does it Again shared that Siete Fuego Chips are now in stores for $7.49 a bag. “🔥🔥🔥🔥” commented Costco So Obsesed. The chips are grain free, diary free, paleo, and vegan. If you can find the Churro flavor, grab a bag of those too. I am obsessed.

Nintendo Switch 2 Bundle

Costco So Obsessed shared about the “@nintendoamerica Switch 2 & Mario Kart World Bundle!” at their local warehouse for $524.99. “Thats a good and fair price,” commented one shopper. “Also same price on Costco.com!” adds another shopper. It comes with the brand new Nintendo Switch 2 Console, a Mario Kart World download, and a 12-Month NSO+Expansion Pack Individual Membership. Get it here.

Sashimi Platter

Another new items for sushi lovers? “Have you tried the Sashimi platter at Costco? They are around $35,” asked Costco So Obsessed. “So good! I was pleasantly surprised,” writes one shopper. “Looks good,” added another. “I hope my Costco has this soon!!!!!!” a third chimed in.

Brothers Ice Cream Mini Cones

Costco So Obsessed is all about these mini ice cream cones from Brothers Ice Cream with sprinkles, “so good and perfect for any party,” they write. “Tthe kids love them and they’re even fun to unwrap! The size is great too! What a year $12.49 for 18 of them.” Lots of shoppers were intrigued. “How cute are those,” one wrote. “Love these!!” added another.