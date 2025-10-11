11 Best New Costco Finds That Just Landed Online This October

There are so many amazing new products this month at your local Costco warehouse. However, the website is also filling up with many great finds, ranging from delicious food to new Kirkland Signature viral finds and exciting gadgets and games. What should you be buying from the new arrivals section? Here are the 11 best new Costco products that just hit the website this October.

A Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner

Thanks to Costco, you can pre-order a Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner for eight, 28 pounds of food. Order a meal before November 14th and choose a delivery date between November 5th and November 21st. Get so much food to feed a group, including 5 lbs. All Natural, ABF, Free Range, Amish farm-raised skin-on, netted Turkey Breast, a 3 lb. Tray of Mashed Potatoes, 24 oz. Turkey Gravy, 3 lbs. Tray of Mac and Cheese, 3 lbs. Tray of Sweet Corn, 3 lbs. Tray of Green Bean Casserole, 3 lbs. Tray of St. Claire Dressing/Stuffing, a 20 oz. Pack of Cranberry Relish, 12 Gourmet Dinner Rolls, 2 lbs. Whole Pumpkin Pie, and a 2-pound tray of Apple Cobbler, all for $269.99.

This Viral Haircare Set

Costco So Obsessed shared about a “Viral Honeyque’s Shampoo & Treatment Set just launched at Costco Warehouses! Honeyque is Japan’s No.1 premium honey-based hair care brand 🍯🐝@honeyque_official. INTENSE MOISTURIZING SET WITH ORGANIC MANUKA HONEY. PROTEIN-INFUSED REPAIR SHAMPOO FOR DAMAGED HAIR. DEEP REPAIR TREATMENT WITH NANO CMC TECHNOLOGY. AQUA BLOSSOM HONEY FRAGRANCE. GENTLE SULFATE-FREE FORMULA FOR DAILY USE.”

Kirkland Signature Logo Crewneck

Costco Buys shared about one of the hottest Costco merch items of the moment. “Kirkland Signature Logo Crewneck at Costco! This is absolutely a MUST-HAVE for any Costco lover, which I’m assuming is most of us 😂 It’s just $19.99 #costco #crewneck,” they captioned the post. “Omg, I’ve been chasing this sweatshirt forever,” commented a follower. It’s also on the website for $21.99.

“Massive” Sand + Fog Candles

Costco New Deals shared about new Sand + Fog candles at the warehouse and on the website. “New Candles at Costco this week 👀 these candles are massive and only $29.99 they last a long time,” they captioned the post. The candles come in Frazier Fir, Teak Tobacco, and Ocean Mist scents. “They’re Huge and Smells really good,” Costco Buzz responded.

A Ninja Espresso Machine

Costco New Deals shared a sale on the Ninja espresso machine. “Run to Costco for this deal!! Ninja has its luxe cafe espresso machine and you can save $80 deal ends October 12th,” they wrote. On the website, it is $529.99 and you get an $80 Costco shop card.

New Colorful Tupperware

Looking for new plastic containers to store food in? “A small upgrade can make a big difference — meet the newest color drop of Tupperware’s classic bowls & canisters! With one-touch closures that are secure, easy to use, and built to last, these pieces are dishwasher-safe and ready for everyday life 💪🏼Crafted from BPA-free materials, they blend modern features with the timeless style you know and love 🧡This 32-piece set covers everything from quick snacks to full meals — stackable, space-saving, and designed to fit perfectly in your kitchen 🙌🏻 Style meets function — elevate your kitchen with Tupperware for only $69.99,” Costco Buys shared.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A New GreenPan GP5 Cookware Set

Costco has a hot new cookware set! The GreenPan GP5 Hard Anodized 11-piece Cookware Set, just $299.99, is a steal. It comes with five matching pans, three lids, cream, grey, or taupe.

Kirkland Signature Aero Cloud Pillow Pet Bed

One of the newest Kirkland Signature products is the Aero Cloud Pillow Pet Bed 40″ x 32″, $54.99 on the website. It comes in taupe, gray, and cream and features a machine-washable, removable faux pur cover and comfy memory foam shell.

True Classic Men’s Classic Crew Neck Tee

Shoppers are raving about True Classic Men’s Classic Crew Neck Tee, 4-pack, $49.99 on the website. “These shirts are true to their advertising. They fit better than any other tshirts,” writes one. “I’ve seen this t-shirt online for $25 each. When Costco offered them I quickly bought a pack of 4 with great colors! The material is great quality, soft, and most of all the T-shirt looks great on my husband! I’m glad they had them online and quickly ordered more for my son-in-law too,” adds another.

Kirby Air Riders for the Nintendo Switch 2

Costco is starting to get in new video games. Kirby Air Riders for the Nintendo Switch 2 just landed on the website. The game is expected to be one of the hottest this holiday season.

Reese’s Dipped Graham Bears, Chocolate and Peanut Butter

There’s a new snack in town. Reese’s Dipped Graham Bears, Chocolate and Peanut Butter, 24 oz, are better than the animal cracker version. “Phenomenal. Please, Costco, never stop carrying these,” writes one. “Costco – the animal cracker ones were a bust. These were phenomenal. Please keep them forever.”