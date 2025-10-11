7 Best New Costco Snacks Flying Off Shelves This Week

Costco‘s snack aisle is legendary. Whenever I take my kids to our local warehouse, it’s our first stop. Each has their favorite find, including Goldfish bags, Archer beef sticks, and Oreo snack packs. Of course, we always try to incorporate new munchies into our pantry. This month, there are lots of new arrivals. Here are the 7 best new Costco snacks flying off shelves.

Jack Link’s x MrBeast Mini Sticks

Jack Link’s x MrBeast Mini Sticks are a new arrival that shoppers are loving. “100% Beef & Turkey Protein- The Original Protein! Around 6g per serving!” Costco So Obsessed wrote, adding that each stick is low in sugar, a good source of protein, and doesn’t have any added MSG, nitrates, or nitrites. I have tried them and can confirm they are delicious.

Oreo Muffins

Costco So Obsessed shared about new Oreo muffin. “$7.59 for 12 of them individually wrapped,” they wrote on Instagram.

Tim Tam

Costco Buys shared about Tim Tam. “I’m ALL about it! This famous chocolatey cookie is known as Australia’s favorite, and for good reason!” they wrote. “Each cookie has an insanely delicious combination, including a smooth chocolatey coating, a delightful crunch, and a delicious velvety center…YES PLEASE! 😍 Tim Tam has easily become my new favorite snack, and you will LOVE it too! RUN to Costco and grab some today!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Chocolate Potato Chips Clusters

Costco Buys shared about Chocolate Potato Chips Clusters. “These ARE INCREDIBLE! Crunchy sea salt chips covered in milk chocolate…yes please! 😋 Get the bag for $11.79!” they wrote about the unconventional treat.

Harry Potter Cookies

Costco New Deals shared about the “New Harry Potter 1 Meter cookie Snack filled with vanilla cookie and cocoa bars and cocoa cookies and vanilla!! Yuum!! This is a perfect gift for the holidays and only $15.99.”

Gen Bake Apple Fritter Donut Bites

One Redditor shared about Gen Bake Apple Fritter Donut Bites, which I can confirm are super addictive. “Apple Fritter Donut Holes, 7.69,” they wrote. “These treats are one of the reasons autumn is my favorite season.” Other shoppers agreed. “Oh man. I love the churro donuts from this brand,” one commented. “Those churro bites are dangerous, i wiped out a tub i. 3 days,” another added.

Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Dill Pickle

Costco Deals shared about “the wildest, tastiest @Cheetos flavor mash-up yet” in a post. “@Cheetos® Flamin’ Hot® Dill Pickle flavor brings that Cheetos Crunchiness with Dill-ightfully Cheesy Heat in every bite!🔥🧀 Only $7.39 for a GIANT bag,” they wrote.