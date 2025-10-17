 Skip to content

7 Costco Finds Shoppers Say You Have to Get This October

From roasted duck to peppermint ice cream bars, shoppers say these Costco finds are must-buys.
Published on October 17, 2025 | 6:45 AM

Halloween and the holidays are just around the corner, so your local Costco will have so much cute inventory hitting shelves right now, but also just year-round gems customers love. If you’re planning a Costco shopping trip soon and want to hear what other shoppers are raving about, we’ve got you covered: Whether you’re looking for new snacks, wine, and more, there’s lots to pick from. Here are seven Costco finds shoppers say you have to get this October.

Shoppers say the Maple Leaf Farms Roasted 1/2 Duck is a must-have. “So a 2 pack of the duck is $19. At my local grocery store it’s the same price for one. They come out very crispy in the air fryer. Don’t sleep on this one,” one member recommended.

Costco shoppers say the Ithaca Hummus French Onion is outstanding. “We bought it yesterday with a bag of the Cedar Valley Za’atar pita chips, it’s already mostly gone. 10/10, onion overpowers the tahini/chickpea in a good way. Item 1932335, bought at South Windsor CT Costco,” one member said.

Shoppers love the Motor City Kitty Syrah wine available in some locations. “After reading through all of your comments and recommendations, I went with the MCK Syrah. As someone who is not a big fan of red wine, it it VERY good. I’d above it again. And, worked out so well with my 3-day short ribs!!” one member raved.

The Salmon Poke from the sushi section of the store is a delicious and versatile grab-and-go item. “Salmon poke on ciabatta buns – very yummy and quick meal,” one member recommended. “I’m Asian but didn’t have any left over rice in the fridge. Decided it’s a good time to use my frozen ciabatta buns I bought from Costco 2 weeks ago.”

One shopper was thrilled to see the Haagen Dazs Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Bars back on shelves. “There are very few seasonal items that I literally will shop for specifically and get giddy when they show up, this is one of em! I have considered a second freezer just to do a year round stock up! I am not the only one right? Avail usually from Oct – Dec. Haagen Dazs Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Bars, 3 oz, 15-count Item: 1188546,” one Redditor helpfully shared.

The Cuisine Adventures Mini Quiche are also back on shelves for the season. “I’m so excited! The mini quiches are back at my Costco (Sharpsburg, GA). I gasped so loud I scared my husband,” one Redditor said. “I love these! I gotta wait till the holidays, I feel like they usually go on sale then,” another agreed.

Grab your Kirkland Signature Pumpkin Pies while you can! “I’m a baker. This pie is a mega loss leader. You couldn’t make a pie half as big for that little money,” one member said. “The pumpkin pie slaps. Pro tip: it freezes beautifully. Buy as many as you want, slice, and freeze. Pie long after pumpkin season is over!” another recommended.

