If you don’t have time to make it to your local Costco warehouse, but still want to take advantage of the store’s competitive pricing, you are in luck. There are so many sensational deals on Costco.com that shoppers can’t stop talking about this week. From hosting must-buys and cozy winter products to gift cards and food, we have lots of items you should throw in your virtual cart. Here are 11 Costco online finds shoppers say are “add-to-cart” musts this week.

Ulta Beauty Gift Cards

Costco is the best place to buy gift cards. While I usually get hard copies at the store for holiday gifts, here’s a sneaky way to shop for beauty gifts. Costco is selling Ulta Beauty cards, Four $50 eGift Cards plus One $40 eGift Card, $199.99. So basically, you can buy $240 worth of gifts for just $200.

Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slipper

Costco’s faux Ugg slippers are back in stores and online. Kirkland Signature Unisex Shearling Slippers are $31.99 on the website and $29.99 in-store, available in men’s and women’s sizes in tan and black. However, you might struggle to find your size in the warehouse, so I recommend ordering online.

Country Archer Grass-Fed Beef Stick Minis Original, 0.5 oz, 28-Count

Shoppers are throwing Country Archer Grass-Fed Beef Stick Minis Original, 0.5 oz, 28-Count in their carts in bulk quantities. “Absolutely one of my favorite protein snacks. These are great on the go. They are not greasy and have little to no sugar. They taste great and have a responsible amount of sodium. Highly recommend them. Convenient size to keep in my bag. They are a little pricey but everything is these days,” writes a shopper. “Delicious and great price,” adds another.

Kirkland Signature, Chicken Breast

Kirkland Signature, Chicken Breast, 12.5 oz, 6-Count, is a popular online purchase. “Just delicious! Not salty, no canned metal taste, subtle and mild. I have tried 3 different brands and Kirklands surpasses the others. If you are on a low calorie diet, this is a sure go to option,” writes a shopper. “This is by far the best canned chicken breast. A must for the pantry. Amazing what a great dinner can be made quickly with the chicken breasts,” adds another.

Hickory Farms Sweet & Savory Snacks Gift Basket

Have you ordered holiday gift baskets yet? Hickory Farms Sweet & Savory Snacks Gift Basket is $54.99 after $15 off and a great idea for holiday gifting. It comes with Original Dry Salami, Smoked Gouda Blend, Sweet Hot Mustard, and Olive Oil & Rosemary Crackers, and treats to share like J&M Gouda Cheese Straws, Nunes Farms Roasted Salted Mixed Nuts, J&M Chocolate Chip Cookies, French Truffles, and Torn Ranch Turkish Apricots. “Great quality and good prices,” writes a shopper. “Gift basket,” adds another.

Lavazza Caffé Espresso 100% Premium Arabica Coffee, Whole Bean

Shoppers also order Lavazza Caffé Espresso 100% Premium Arabica Coffee, Whole Bean, 2.2 lbs, online. “This is my favorite espresso from Costco. My only complaint is that it is not sold in the store anymore,” writes one. “Lavazza is our brand of choice for making espresso at home. We like a medium roast and when we ended our prior subscription with a different seller we were happy to find similar Lavazza whole bean available at Costco. It’s also good for pour over and drip coffee makers,” adds another.

Gotham Steel Skillet Set

Costco Deals shared about an online-only deal. “Cook like a pro with the @gotham_steel Pro Hammered Ceramic 3-Piece Skillet Set available only on Costco.com! Featuring: 💎 Stunning hammered exterior + cream interior 🎨Grab one in a Cream or Navy color 🔥 Thick forged aluminum for even heat 🙌 Healthy ceramic non-stick, NO PFAS! 💪 Cast stainless steel handles for a sturdy grip 🛒Available only on Costco.com for $89.99, plus check out their full Pro 13 Piece Hammered Cookware Set too! Don’t miss out on this kitchen upgrade!” they wrote.

And, This Purple Mattress

Costco Does It Again shared about a mattress you need to snag. “This holiday season, add some @purple to all the red, green, and gold! The Purple Renew mattress is now available both in-store and online at Costco, and literally is what sweet, cozy, comfy dreams are made of. 💜 🛏️ The 2″ GelFlex Grid both dissipates heat and relieves pressure and offers the perfect medium firmness that puts the “beauty” in sleep. Not only that but if you’re a tosser and turner, the mattress instantly adapts to your movement so your bed buddy won’t be disturbed. You deserve the best when it comes to your bed, so treat yourself to the Purple Renew mattress this holiday season,” they captioned the post.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Signature Sweatsuits

Costco Does It Again also shared about the Kirkland Signature sweatsuits, in stores and online.

“Kirkland Crewnecks $19.99,” they wrote. Online, you can find other colors and also styles for men and women.

Sorel Boots

Costco Hot Finds shared that winter boots are at the store and on the website. “These are so cute and they had brown too!” she wrote about a Sorel style she found. The SOREL Women’s Joan of Arctic Boot is on the website for $164.99.

And, the Circulon Nonstick Oval Roaster with Rack

Costco Hot Finds also shared about the Circulon Nonstick Oval Roaster with Rack, on sale for $24.99 on the website. “Thanksgiving must have! This is big enough to hold a 24lb turkey!” they wrote. This non-stick roasting pan is in Costco warehouses and on Costco.com for a very limited time!”