Shop the best new online-only Costco deals this week, from gift cards to gourmet meats.

Costco has so many sensational deals scattered across the aisles of its warehouse every day. However, some deals are so exclusive that they are available online only. Ahead of the holidays, Costco has launched many unbeatable web-only deals, available on the Costco website. What should you shop for right now? Here are the 11 best Costco “online only” deals hitting shelves this week.

Movie Theater Gift Cards

Give the gift of movies this holiday season. The AMC Bundle or Regal eGift Card is $34.99 After $5 off with eDelivery. Get $50 Regal eGift Card or 2 AMC Movie Tickets plus $20 AMC eGift Card as part of the online-only deal.

Cangshan Thomas Keller Collection

There is a big sale on Cangshan only on Costco Next, where you can find member-only deals on top brands. Take an additional 40% off Thomas Keller Collection through 12/13/25 or while supplies last.

And, Restaurant Gift Cards

Save big on restaurants. Get IHOP Four $25 eGift Cards, Landry’s Multi-Brand Two $50 eGift Cards and/or Morton’s The Steakhouse Two $50 eGift Cards, $100 Value, $69.99 after $10 off with eDelivery. Or get Applebee’s Grill & Bar and/or Landry’s Multi-Brand, Two 50 eGift Cards, $100 value, for $74.99 after $5 off.

Rastelli’s Antibiotic-Free Wagyu Beef Craft Burgers

Get Rastelli’s Antibiotic-Free Wagyu Beef Craft Burgers (24/5.5 oz. per burger), 8.25 pounds, for $25 off, just $104.99 through 12/25/25. “The best tasting burger!” writes a shopper. “The beef has amazing taste. It is easy to grill straight from frozen making it very convenient. The quality of beef is outstanding.”

Mrs. Prindables Festive Holiday Caramel Apple Gift Set

As part of a “festive baskets instant cheer” promo, get holiday food-related gift baskets on major sale. Mrs. Prindables Festive Holiday Caramel Apple Gift Set, 4.5 lbs Total, is just $44.99 delivered after $20 off. “These were the hit of the holiday season for us. Everyone loved this unique treat and commented on it to us. They don’t last too long once received however, so you have about a week to finish them once opened. But the layers of caramel and chocolate were delicious and generous. We will definitely order next season for our special friends,” writes a shopper.

Swift All Natural Lamb Loin Chops

Swift All Natural Lamb Loin Chops, (4/4 Oz. Chops Per Pack), 10 pounds of meat, are $40 off, just $179.99. “Excellent shipping, excellent packaging, very convenient, excellent lamb chops,” writes a shopper. “The lamb chops were cut in 4 and were very tasty and tender. Will definitely buy again. Love tht they are grass fed and humanely raised,” adds another.

Netuno Whole Head On, Cleaned Branzino Fish

Get ten pounds of Netuno Whole Head On, Cleaned Branzino Fish (12-18 Oz. Per Fish) for $124.99 after $35 off. “This fish is bomb , has no fishy taste or smell. Not so many bones and white meat. We made fried and made ok oven, both times enjoyed,” writes a shopper.

ReadyWise 150 Serving Emergency Food Bucket

ReadyWise 150 Serving Emergency Food Bucket (150 Total Servings) is $20 off, $79.99. The bucket is filled with 150 servings of food with a shelf life of up to 25 years. While most shoppers haven’t tried the food, some campers have given it five stars because they are saving for an emergency. “Great for additional meals for camping overnight. Tasty and easy to prepare,” one writes.

Rastelli’s Connoisseur Gift Crate

Another great gift for a carnivore? Rastelli’s Connoisseur Gift Crate, $99.99 after a whopping $60 off, is a carefully curated selection of high-quality meats, cheeses, chocolates, crackers, and accoutrements, gourmet enough for serious foodies. Ships in three to five days via UPS 3-5 Day.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Vacaville Fruit Company, 60 oz. Dried Fruit & Nut Tray

Vacaville Fruit Company, 60 oz. Dried Fruit & Nut Tray is $49.99 after $10 off. It comes with dried fruits and nuts, including California white peaches, California yellow peaches, California plums, California pluots, California Deglet Noor Dates, and California Smoked Almonds, and a Fruit & Nut Medley Mix. “I was looking for a nice, fresh gift basket to ship to my family members. I ordered one for my self to try it and it’s truly lovely, fresh and beautiful presentation,” writes a shopper.

Rastelli’s Carver Ham Meal

Rastelli’s Carver Ham Meal with 4 Side Dishes, a great option for a holiday party, is $40 off at $129.99. It serves 8. The meal comes with five pounds of Boneless Carver Ham with Glaze and two pounds each of the following sides: Sausage and Cranberry Stuffing, Creamed Spinach, Scalloped Potatoes au Gratin, and Mac & Cheese. “Very pleased with my order! The ham was delicious – and so were all the sides. Easy to prepare and definitely enough to feed 8. Will definitely order again next holiday season!” writes a shopper. “The ham was plentiful and delicious. The sides were equally good — plenty of food for family of 7 plus enough leftovers to make ham sandwiches for a few days! We ordered for friends who were having a difficult time and they really appreciated the thought and the quality of food.”