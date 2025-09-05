As a food and shopping writer, I am on the Costco website multiple times daily. This week, I noticed several new items available in the “online only” portion of the website, and some of the items are on major sale this week. From food and gadgets to home essentials and tablets, you don’t want to miss these hot products that won’t last long. Here are the 7 best Costco online only finds this week.

A Big Bag of Chia Seeds

If you eat healthy, you likely understand the nutritional value of chia seeds. This 3-pound bag of Mayorga Organic Chia Seeds, USDA Organic, NON-GMO verified, is on the website for $36.99. “You can tell these are high quality seeds. Better seeds have a distinct odor, versus standard quality (faint to no odor). They are dense and most don’t stay floating on top of the water like most others,” writes a shopper. “I was impressed with the quality.”

High Threadcount Sheets

Costco is an excellent resource for high-quality, low-cost bedding. Hotel Signature 800 threadcount sheets are currently $20 off all sizes. “These are the best sheets I’ve ever had by far!” writes one shopper. “We bought two sets of these sheets years ago and they are the ones we always use. Costco finally had them again and we just received them, washed them, and put them in our bed. They are so luxurious!”

Super Chocolatey Whey Protein

Stock up on super chocolatey protein powder this month. Levels Grass Fed Whey Protein, Double Chocolate, 5.64 lbs, is $69.99. “Great Value. Super Clean. Great Taste,” one shopper writes. “I’ve tried a lot of protein powders, but Levels Whey Double Chocolate is definitely one of my favorites. It’s super smooth, with a rich chocolatey flavor and no weird aftertaste or chalkiness. I also love how clean and all natural it is with minimal ingredients. The club size is massive! Absolutely worth it.”

Gourmet Snow Crab Legs

Who needs to dine at a seafood restaurant when you have a Costco membership? Get 10 pounds of Alaska Bairdi Snow Crab Sections 5 bags (2 lbs. each) for $319.99 on the website. “I’m a leg lady – crab legs that is! Seafood lover supreme! These are some gorgeous succulent crab legs! I’m tickled that I place the order Tuesday morning (in Maryland) and they arrive Wednesday afternoon, still chilled, straight from Junea Alaska! It doesn’t get better or fresher than this unless I pull the crab from the waters myself! I love that it comes in 4 bags so I can savor these delectables in ration or devour mode!” a shopper writes.

A High Tech Samsung Galaxy Tablet

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ 12.4″ Wi-Fi Tablet 512 GB, which includes S Pen, is a whopping $200 this month, bringing the price down to $799.99. “Perfect Tablet with a Familiar OS,” writes a shopper. “After a terrible experience with another brand’s tablet, switching to the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ was a breath of fresh air. The OS is seamless and familiar, just like my Samsung phone, making it a joy to use. The OLED display is stunning, and the high refresh rate makes everything feel smooth. I decided to get this instead of upgrading my phone, and I’m so glad I did—it’s a much better experience overall. Highly recommend!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A Gourmet Burger Pack From Rastelli’s

Get 15 pounds of gourmet burger meat for $40 off! Rastelli’s ABF Burger Variety Pack (Wagyu, Angus, Short-Rib, Dry-Aged), a total of 42 burgers, is $159.99. “The box of burgers was delivered as stated by the delivery chart and the contents was still frozen solid. Because the burgers are individually sealed, my husband and I each have a different burger then have taste tests to compare side by side which style of burger we like best. So far each has been better than the last. Good value when purchased on sale,” writes a shopper.

Restaurant Gift Cards fo r35 Percent Off

Restaurant gift cards are a great way to save at Costco. Get an inKind One eGift Card ($100 Value), which can be redeemed at thousands of restaurants, for an additional $10 off, bringing the price down to $64.99. “I’ve had an InKind account for 2 yrs and relied on purchasing credit at 20-30% discounts during holidays. I don’t use the InKind Pass option of getting 20% rebate when using credit card. You save more buying ‘credit’. When I bought 3 of these InKind GC, I had no problem loading all 3 into my credit balance. In past I would have to spend $500 just to get $650 (30% bonus) credit but with Costco, I spend $70 to get $100 (42% bonus). This is a great buy and I plan to buy 3-4 more GCs in coming months. I don’t understand why some reviewers say they can only load 1 GC at a time. I can load multiples,” suggests one shopper.