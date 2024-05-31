 Skip to content

Costco Just Announced 10 New Warehouse Openings This Summer

Lucky cities all around the United States are getting a new Costco in the coming months.
Avatar for ET Author
By Zoe Strozewski
Published on May 31, 2024 | 11:25 AM
FACT CHECKED BY Mura Dominko

With the official start of summer less than a month away, many Americans are likely looking forward to backyard barbecues, beach days, boat rides, and other outdoor activities that will let them enjoy the sun. And now they can also look forward to a slew of new Costco warehouses.

Costco just announced that it will be opening 10 exciting new locations this summer. The new warehouses are all slated to open between June and August—and they'll be located all across the country.

 10 Grocery Chains Opening Dozens of New Stores in 2024

Four of the planned locations will open their doors to customers next month in North Port, Fla.; Mount Juliet, Tenn.; Riverbank, Calif.; and Richmond, Texas. Two more will open in July in Northwest Omaha, Neb., and Chaska, Minn. The remaining four will open in August in Tomball, Texas; Covington, La.; Pleasanton, Calif.; and Ridgefield, Wash.

Costco also plans to expand in several markets outside of the United States this summer, too. In August, the city of Cheongna in South Korea will get a new warehouse. Two Costco locations will also open the same month in the Japanese cities of Higashiomi and Okinawa Nanjo.

Costco warehouse interior
Photos_Footage_11111 / Shutterstock

Costco previously announced that a total of 30 warehouses will open in its 2024 fiscal year, which ends on the Sunday closest to August 31. Other markets that have also received a new Costco this year include Loomis, Calif.; Jiangning, China; Shenzhen, China; Southfield, Mich.; Anchorage, Alaska; and Daytona, Fla.

Looking ahead, the retailer believes there's potential for plenty of additional expansion.

"I think we still see plenty of runway in the U.S. to continue to open more warehouses, but we also see a lot of growth opportunity, of course, in the international markets as well," Costco's new CFO Gary Millerchip said during a May 30 earnings call with investors.

 6 Costco Food Court Hacks You Have To Try At Least Once

The company currently operates 878 warehouses worldwide, with 605 of them located in the United States and Puerto Rico.

In other Costco news, Millerchip confirmed during the May 30 call that the company still hasn't decided on the timing of a long-anticipated membership fee increase. Millerchip's predecessor, Richard Galanti, repeatedly said in earnings calls dating back to 2022 that a fee hike is "a question of when, not if."

However, executives have been holding off on implementing the increase because the company is still in great shape financially. Net sales in the latest quarter were up 9.1%, while same-store sales were up 6.6%.

"When we reach that point where we feel it is the right time [for a fee increase], of course, we'll be very open and direct in communicating that," Millerchip said.

Zoe Strozewski
Zoe Strozewski is a News Writer for Eat This, Not That! A Chicago native who now lives in New Jersey, she graduated from Kean University in 2020 with a bachelor’s degree in journalism. Read more about Zoe
Filed Under
// //
More in Groceries
  • Costco exterior

    Costco Is Opening 10 New Warehouses This Summer

  • three bags of dinner rolls on a green background

    7 Healthiest Rolls on Grocery Shelves

  • The storefront of a Costco warehouse set against a colorful background

    8 Best Summer Bakery Items at Costco in 2024

  • various new grocery items on an orange designed background

    The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

  • Fiji water bottle, Aldi Macaroni Salad, and Great Value Organic Chia Seeds on a patterned blue background

    Every Major Food Recall to Know About Right Now

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.