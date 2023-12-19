10 Over-the-Top Christmas Gifts You Can Still Buy at Costco

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

Christmas shopping for friends and family each year can be just as frustrating as it is delightful. After all, there always seems to be a family member who doesn't really want or need the types of gifts that are typically given around the holidays, like clothes and beauty products. Even when you're buying for people who are generally easy to shop for, it can be hard to find the perfect present year after year if you've been celebrating Christmas with them your whole life.

Luckily for any Costco shoppers who still have a person or two to check off their shopping lists, the warehouse club sells several uncommon, grandiose items that could please even the most difficult gift recipients. These gifts are so unique and extravagant that the chances your loved one already owns them are pretty slim, making them perfect for shoppers who want to mix it up this holiday season.

To say that some of these items are pricey would be a grand understatement. But if you have the funds, here are 10 over-the-top last-minute gifts you can still buy at Costco right now.

Tsar Nicoulai Caviar Tasting Flight Gift Set

You don't need to take your friends or family to a fancy restaurant to treat them to some luxurious caviar. Costco sells several varieties of the iconic delicacy, including this Tsar Nicoulai Caviar Tasting Flight Gift Set that's available for $249.99.

The set includes four grades of caviar, smoked sturgeon, crème fraiche, blini (a type of pancake often served with caviar), four mother of pearl caviar spoons, and a thermal caviar tote, making it the optimal gift for the caviar lover in your life.

Arcade1Up NBA Jam Partycade

If someone on your buying list this year loves arcade games but doesn't have the space to fit one at home, this option might be the perfect solution. Costco is selling an Arcade1Up NBA Jam Partycade that customers can set up on doors, walls, or even table tops depending on what works best for their space.

The machine features a 17-inch LCD color screen and comes with three classic games: NBA Jam Tournament Edition, NBA Hangtime, and NBA Jam. The item usually costs $199.99 online at Costco, but it's discounted to just $149.99 right now through Dec. 24 while supplies last.

Fortessa Crafthouse Classic Glass Smoke Cloche

Smoked beverages may seem like the type of thing you can only get at fancy cocktail bars, but Costco shoppers can help a friend or loved upgrade their mixology skills at home with this Fortessa Crafthouse Classic Glass Smoke Cloche.

The fancy drink accessory comes with an acacia wood base, handheld smoker, and a four-ounce bag of wood chips, allowing users to infuse their drinks with a smoky, savory flavor. Customers can snag the item for $119.99 on the Costco website right now.

Whole Wheel Parmigiano Reggiano

For some people, grating unreasonable piles of parmesan atop plates of pasta isn't just a cute little quirk, but a way of life. If you're shopping for someone who feels that way about the popular cheese—and you have the funds—Costco is selling whole wheels of Parmigiano Reggiano right now for a whopping $949.99.

The wheels are aged for at least 24 months, imported from Italy, and weigh a whopping 72 pounds. In other words, these wheels can help feed the parmesan addicts in your life far longer than your average cheese wedge.

93" Plush Bear

Not only is this plush toy far bigger than a child, but it's also larger than your average adult. Costco's massive 93" Plush Bears weigh nearly 50 pounds and stretches nearly eight feet tall. But don't let the size intimidate you—reviewers say they're super soft. comforting, and a huge hit with kids. So if you're looking for a Christmas gift for a young family member this holiday season, this might be a good option to add to your list. Available in both blond and rainbow colors, customers can score one of these bears for $399.99 right now.

Philips 800 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine

It's frustratingly easy to blow too much money on store-bought lattes, so you might want to consider gifting your loved ones a way to start making them at home. This Philips 800 Series Fully Automatic Espresso Machine comes with everything coffee lovers would need to start crafting homemade drinks, including a milk frother and ceramic bean grinder with 12 settings. It usually costs $399.99 online, but it's on sale right now through Dec. 24 for $299.99.

Cristiano Ronaldo Manchester United Autographed Adidas 2021 Red Jersey

Costco shoppers can quite literally give the soccer lovers in their life a piece of Cristiano Ronaldo with this piece of memorabilia up for sale at the warehouse club right now. The legendary athlete signed a red Manchester United jersey from 2021 by hand, and you can gift it to a friend or family member this Christmas if you have sufficient cash. Costco is charging a whopping $999.99 for the online-only item.

Fratelli Beretta Prosciutto di Parma

This may not be the ideal gift for just anyone on your list, but it's undeniably perfect for those who happen to be shopping for a charcuterie fanatic. Costco is currently selling a Fratelli Beretta Prosciutto di Parma for $249.99. It's imported from Italy, dry cured for a minimum of 14 months, and weighs in at at least 14.7 pounds. Any lucky friend or family member who receives this special item will only have to slice it up before digging in.

Coravin Timeless 3+ Wine Preservation System

Not only will this gift help your loved ones preserve their most cherished bottles of wine, but it will also allow them to drink their wines without actually opening them. The Coravin Timeless 3+ Wine Preservation System comes with a coated wine needle that pierces through the cork and allows you to pour out glasses. The system also replaces the wine that has been removed with 100% good-grade argon gas, which preserves the remaining wine's aroma, flavor, and color much longer than normal.

This item usually costs $189.99 online, but it's currently on sale for for $139.99 through Dec. 31.

Mickey Mantle Autographed 1951 Bowman Rookie Card

This not only takes the cake as probably the rarest and most unique item on this list, but it's also the most expensive by a landslide. Costco is selling a Mickey Mantle Autographed 1951 Bowman Rookie Card for a mind-boggling $249,999.99. Encapsulated in a tamper-proof holder, this is the only of such cards available at Costco right now. So once it's been sold, it will be gone for good. Those interested in purchasing it should call (866) 439-8682 or email [email protected]