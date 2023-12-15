10 Best Bottles of Bubbly to Buy at Costco, According to a Sommelier

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It's the celebratory season with holiday parties galore and the countdown to 2024. It's also the time of year when Costco, which already boasts a stellar wine selection, leans into a variety of sparkling wines from Champagne to prosecco to toast to this festive occasion.

The million dollar question? Which bubbles to buy. Costco offers a carefully curated selection that varies from warehouse to warehouse and even day to day, so if you see something of interest, don't sleep on it.

Certified silver pin sommelier Stacie Hunt, who has a whole slew of wine bonafides, including her current position as vice president of the National Association of Wine Retailers, scoured a few different warehouses to come up with a stellar list of the best sparkling wines to ring in 2024.

And good news! Most of them are under $25.

De Perrière Blanc de Blancs Brut

Yes, a bottle at $6.99 can actually be good. "This is one of the first wineries and the best producers of sparkling wine, made in the traditional method (same way Champagne is made) in Bourgogne," says Hunt, referring to the Burgundy region of France.

You'll get aromas of green apple and lemon curd on this one. "Made from 100% chardonnay, mix with orange juice for a classy mimosa; swirl with some peach purée for a sophisticated Bellini, or pour on its own for a holiday toast!" says Hunt.

She also notes that depending on your Costco location, you may find different producers for the crémant category of sparkling wines from Burgundy.

RELATED: 10 Best Wines Under $20 To Bring to All Your Holiday Parties, According to Sommeliers

Piper Sonoma Brut Reserve

This is Hunt's top pick for a classic sparkling wine. "Note the word 'Reserve' on the label," she says. "When a winery puts this on the label, they're telling us it's special." For $14.99, that's a pretty good find.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Legendary California producer Piper Sonoma made this sparkler in the traditional method of Champagne with 90% chardonnay and 10% pinot noir.

"This is a beautifully structured bubbly with aromas of toasted nuts, dried pineapple, pear, green apple and a hint of butterscotch," says Hunt. "The taste is creamy, long, and luxurious."

Kirkland Signature Brut Champagne

It's not surprising to see a Kirkland Signature pick on this list. Products from Costco's own private label are often made by stellar producers and this is no exception. Hunt describes the flavor as "wonderful apple and brioche aromas and a crisp peach and citrus finish."

And it has a great producer to back it up, she notes: "It's made by the house of Manuel Janisson, from the Grand Cru vineyards in Verzeney (Champagne), France. And, that's not all, this house was sold to Moet a few years ago, so the respect amps up even farther."

You'll find this bottle in the warehouse for $19.99.

RELATED: I Tried 9 Cheap Boxed Wines & One Blew the Others Out of the Park

2013 Dom Perignon Champagne

It's been a year, so if you want to pop a bottle that costs $150-plus, nobody will blame you, and what better brand than Dom Perignon?

Interesting fact shared by Hunt: "Dom Perignon vintage wine is not produced every year; it is only produced during exceptional years based on the quality of the grapes harvested."

This splurge-worthy bottle has a creamy bubble and long crisp finish with aromas of citrus, green apple, fresh brioche and lemon curd, according to Hunt.

Kirkland Signature Asolo Prosecco Superiore

Another Kirkland-brand winner, this time in the form of prosecco. While it's unclear exactly where this one is made, it does carry the Denominazione di Origine Controllata e Garantita (DOCG) certification from the Italian region of Vento, where much of the best prosecco is produced.

"Perfect on its own with its assertive bubbles and bright strawberry flavor, enjoy as is, or for mixing with fruit juices and fruit syrups to make a sparkling wine cocktail," says Hunt. It's only $10.99 in the warehouse.

RELATED: Wine Spectator's List of the Top 100 Wines of 2023 Is Here—and 23 Are Under $25

Markus Huber Sparkling Rosé

Priced at $11.99, this bottle skews a little exotic because most people don't know much about Austrian wines. Hunt, however, says those "in the know" seek them out for their finesse and elegance. Made with zweigelt and pinot noir, this salmon-colored wine has forest berries and spice on the nose and a creamy finish. If you are looking for something different yet still delicious to serve to friends, this is the pick.

Umberto Luigi Domenico Fratelli Cosmo

New Year's Eve is always a party—even if it's just a party on the couch—so it's fun to grab a party "six pack" of champagne. This one for $29.99 is a good hostess gift, an opportunity to "cheers," or just something to have on hand when a friend comes over.

"Delicate bubbles, very aromatic with flavors of golden apples and peaches. This is an elegant bargain!" says Hunt.

RELATED: 12 Cheap White Wines That Taste Expensive, According to Sommeliers

Bodegas Norton 101 Bubbles

Malbec is likely the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Argentinian wines. But, in this case, the bubbly is worth a look too at $10.99 per bottle. The 101 Bubbles is made from 100% grüner veltliner, which Hunt calls "a most revered white grape variety worldwide."

This pale-yellow wine has aromas of pear, starfruit, and lemon zest.

Pine Ridge Sparkling

This sparkler from well-known California producer Pine Ridge combines two grapes with a lot of personality—chenin blanc and viogner– which makes this $13.99 bottle extra fun.

You'll get aromas of honeydew melon, lime, nectarine, and Granny Smith apples, according to Hunt. "The taste of these aromas is translated onto your palate with a vivacious, lip-smacking finish," she says.

RELATED: How to Choose the Best Wine at the Grocery Store, According to Sommeliers

Domaine Chandon Sparkling Rosé

For $20.99, this beautiful sparkling rosé is worth gushing over. "This creamy and luxurious fizzer is 100% pinot noir with vibrant red berry fruit aromas, plush bubbles, and a long finish," Hunt says.