Many Costco items have amassed a cult following, including Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken, cookies and breads from the bakery, and cost-efficient paper products. However, there are lots of other items that simply don’t live up to the hype. There are entire Reddit and Quora feeds devoted to items you should avoid buying at the warehouse. Here are 7 Costco items shoppers say are overhyped right now.

The Big Bags of Bagels

One shopper went on a lengthy rant about the Costco bagels. “I often will have a Bagel for breakfast with my Coffee. Now there is nothing inherently bad about Costco Bagels, they are fresh and they are cheap. But for me its that freshness that is the problem,” they wrote on Quora, revealing that they got two bags for the price of one. “Before I finished the first of these two six packs of Bagels they started to get moldy, they were very fresh and lacked the preservatives found in most store bought Bagels,” they continued. “They are nasty little things that bear no resemblance to a decent bagel,” added another shopper. “We have the same problem with them going moldy fast. Other brands stay fresh much longer,” a third said.

The Frozen Chicken Bakes

While the Chicken Bakes are a hit in the food court, the freezer section version does not stack up. “”Their frozen chicken bakes! They are AWFUL! I used to love going to Costco and enjoying a freshly baked chicken bake. After trying their frozen ones it gave me a bad taste and completely turned me off from their fresh ones too,” one complains. “The frozen ones can’t hold the food court ones napkins. They’re smaller and taste different,” another agrees.

Oat Milk

Lots of people complain about the oat milk. “The Kirkland ones have a weird synthetic aftertaste,” one Redditor wrote. “Costco oat milk is why I thought I disliked oat milk for so long. Then I had Oatly full fat… that is a staple now,” another shared. “Yesss the oat milk has a weird almost fruity taste right? Esp if it’s not chilled enough yet. Hate it! Honestly buy Costco sized bag of oats and cashews and make your own, it’s so easy and then you control the taste!” a third says.

Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts

“We all obviously love Costco, but what’s one item you will never buy again from there?” one shopper asked. While the boneless skinless chicken breasts are a bargain, they aren’t good, endless shoppers attested. “For us we refuse to buy the multi pack chicken breasts. They are stringy and slimy, they just look/taste bad,” said one Redditor.

The 12 Pack of Hot Sauces

One of the most upvoted answers? “The 12 pack of crappy hot sauces that all taste the same and have food coloring in them,” one shopper said. “Those are made for a Christmas gift from a family member that doesn’t know you well and heard you like spicy food. I’ve gotten three different variety packs like that and there maybe 3 or 4 good sauces in all of them,” another says.

Pad Thai

Lots of people warn against buying Pad Thai at Costco. “That Pad Thai that tastes like someone described pad thai over a cup and string kids telephone while drunk and craving Mexican food,” one writes. “It’s so bad, dude. Don’t even look at it.” “And it tastes so fishy- like they dumped a whole bottle of spoiled fish sauce in one tiny container! I took one bite and threw it in the trash. Completely inedible,” another agrees.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

The New Muffins

While the huge muffins used to be a must-buy items, several shoppers complained about the newer, smaller incarnation of them. “The muffins… unless they change it for bigger and better,” one writes. “RIP old costco muffins. You are missed every day 😔😔😔,” another agrees.