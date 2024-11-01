 Skip to content

Costco Is Enforcing Purchase Limits on This Fast-Selling Item

The exclusive product has been flying off the shelves, according to shoppers.
Avatar for Brianna Ruback
By
Published on November 1, 2024 | 3:29 PM
FACT CHECKED BY Mura Dominko

From seasonal treats to chicken lawn ornaments, Costco's offerings regularly spark excitement online. And the latest item to garner major buzz is expected to sell out fast—so much so that warehouse clubs are implementing purchase limits.

This week, multiple Costco members took to Reddit to share that the retail giant is now selling five-pack mini tins of Pokémon cards. According to a photo shared by one Reddit user, the package includes 10 TCG (Trading Card Game) booster packs, five Pokémon art cards, five Pokémon stickers, and four promo cards. In the depicted image, the product is listed for $37.99 and is limited to three packages per customer. However, as always, prices can vary by location.

 Costco Shoppers Frustrated With Long Checkout Lines Reveal How to Dodge Them

Shoppers have attributed the demand for these trading cards to their exclusive status. According to one Reddit user, the red boxes contain Pokémon 151 packs, a 2023 release that is "currently extremely difficult to find."

The Redditor wrote that these cards are "highly sought-after" because the pack is an "ode to the original 151 Pokémon from the 90s," and the demand has surged because people who grew up with the cards "are getting back into the hobby."

According to Screen Rant, the Costco-exclusive bundle includes special 151-themed products that aren't available elsewhere. Because this item is limited in availability and exclusive to Costco, collectors must rely on resellers, which results in higher prices.

The purchasing limits at Costco appear to vary across warehouse clubs, according to shoppers.

"Limit 10 – I saw two dudes running on opening day and loading up carts only to be told, limit 10. The lady stood there and made them put the rest back," one Reddit user wrote in a separate thread.

"We had a limit of 3 at ours," another one commented.

RELATED: 11 Best Costco Deals You Can Score in November

However, not every store appears to be enforcing purchase limits, making the trading cards even harder to snag.

"We didn't have a limit at my Costco, the whole pallet sold in 30 minutes," one Costco member shared.

"Mine didn't limit and they were gone within the first hour yesterday morning 😭," another one said.

Keeping this in mind, if you're a Pokémon fan (or looking to gift any Pokémon lovers in your life), you'll want to visit Costco soon, since it's unclear how long the warehouse club will keep the cards in stock.

Brianna Ruback
Brianna is a staff writer at Eat This, Not That! She attended Ithaca College, where she graduated with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies. Read more about Brianna
Filed Under
//
More in Groceries
  • The storefront of a Costco warehouse set against a colorful background

    Costco Is Enforcing Purchase Limits on This Fast-Selling Item

  • coca cola

    Coca-Cola Just Revived a Beloved Discontinued Soda Brand

  • best healthy sausage brands collage of three on a yellow background

    11 Healthiest Sausage Brands

  • assortment of new grocery products set against a designed red background

    The Best New Grocery Products of 2024

  • handful of M&M's

    M&M’s New Flavor Has Shoppers Racing to Stores

Copyright 2024 Galvanized Media. All Rights Reserved. Eat This Not That is part of the Dotdash Meredith Publishing Family.