Costco Shoppers Frustrated With Long Checkout Lines Reveal How to Dodge Them

There are heaps of qualities that shoppers enjoy about Costco, from its free samples to its unique assortment of quality bulk goods. However, the lengthy checkout lines are one aspect of the Costco experience that's practically universally despised—and shoppers are now coming forward with their best tips for dodging them.

A Costco shopper took to Reddit this week to voice their frustration with Costco's checkout lines, sharing a photo of a customer queue stretching across a Cedar Park, Texas, warehouse.

"Line to the back of the store always," the shopper lamented. "I'm halfway through in this pic. Goes all the way to dairy in the back.

They added that they plan to check out Costco rival Sam's Club for the first time this week even though they "hate" Walmart (which owns Sam's).

Complaints about Costco's long lines are far from uncommon in 2024. In fact, customers have been taking to social media for months now to gripe about wait times for checking out and having their receipts marked on their way out the door. Thankfully, some Costco members have discovered useful tips and tricks for avoiding those pesky long lines—and they were kind enough to share that knowledge in the post's comments section.

Many suggested flat-out avoiding Costco on weekends as they've noticed Saturdays and Sundays are typically the most hectic times at the warehouse club. Instead, they recommended stopping by your local warehouse on weekdays, especially during late evenings, early mornings, and afternoons when most people are likely at work.

"Friday evenings after seven are a breeze. Hardly any shoppers at that time," a Redditor noted.

"Go either during opening or near closing on a weekday," another wrote.

Of course, weekends may be the only time that some Costco shoppers can grocery shop. For those who fall into this group, members shared a few additional pieces of wisdom. One member, for example, recommended heading over during whatever major sporting event is taking place over a weekend.

'Weekends are fine, just go during the game. A dozen customers having a blast," one comment read.

Meanwhile, others suggested arriving as soon as their local warehouse opens on weekends and ditching the self-checkout lines for classic cashier lines, which tend to be shorter.

"Not sure why people aimlessly follow the line to the self check out like zombies. Literally just go around everyone and go to the line at the registers," a Redditor wrote.

Because some Costco warehouses are much busier than others, shoppers should keep in mind that these member-recommended tips for avoiding lines aren't guaranteed to work at every location. However, by trying out these methods and getting a feel for the busiest times at your local Costco, you might be able to find a calmer, less hectic shopping time that works for you.