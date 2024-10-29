Costco’s Most Beloved Winter Confection Is Finally Back

After releasing several fall desserts like Pumpkin Streusel Muffins and Cinnamon Coffee Cake, Costco is now gearing up for the winter by bringing back a popular festive confection you'll want to add to your holiday dessert spread.

This week, shoppers spotted the Kirkland Signature Peppermint Bark at the warehouse club's bakery. The seasonal item features dark and white chocolate covered in a layer of crushed peppermint candy.

11 Best Costco Deals You Can Score in November

"It is the best. It's so soft and just melts in your mouth" said the Costco fan account, @costcohotfinds, who shared the product's return on Instagram. "I was surprised but happy to see it back so early," the social media user added.

As expected, the return of the peppermint bark sparked excitement among Costco fans in the post's comments section.

"YAYYYY WOHOO thanks for sharing this 🥳🎄," one fan wrote.

"I love these!!😍😍," another one added.

"These are so delicious," someone else commented.

While @costcohotfinds didn't share the price of the Kirkland-branded peppermint bark, other Costco shoppers have spotted the 21-ounce containers for $14.99. However, as with any product sold at the warehouse club, prices may vary by location. Last November, shoppers saw the bark hit stores for $9.99—five dollars cheaper than this year.

Costco's Most Iconic Holiday Item Just Returned to Stores

The Kirkland Signature bark isn't the only peppermint product to recently hit Costco stores. The retail giant is also offering Häagen-Dazs' limited-edition Peppermint Bark Ice Cream Bars (270 calories per bar). These are made with white chocolate ice cream coated in dark chocolate and sprinkled with crunchy peppermint bark pieces.

Each package comes with 15 bars and is currently on sale for $3.50 off until Nov. 17 . The ice cream bars are listed for $12.27 online, but again, the cost can vary by location.

In addition to the returning peppermint-flavored treats, Costco's bakery also just launched a new Maple Butter Pecan Bar Cake. The bakery item features a vanilla sponge cake with a maple mousse filling and a crunchy pecan layer. It's then topped with a brown butter mousse and toasted pecans. Shoppers have spotted the cake, which weighs almost two-and-a-half pounds, for $18.99.

Besides desserts, Costco is currently offering a wide assortment of festive items to help you celebrate the holiday season. Some of these offerings include advent calendars, ornaments, home decor, and cozy beverages like hot cocoa.