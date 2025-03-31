7 Surprising Costco Items With Premium Quality and Bargain Prices

Costco shoppers will tell you the warehouse chain has some seriously impressive premium quality products at discounted prices, from staple big-name brands to Kirkland Signature hidden treasures. Whether you're looking for pet products, household items, or grocery gems, Costco shoppers are constantly surprised by the high quality of items on offer. The best part? You aren't paying an insane amount of money to get premium quality, so you get excellent value for a real bargain. Here are 7 high-quality Costco products you can get for less.

Kirkland Signature Dental Chews

The Kirkland Signature Dental Chews ($30.99 for 72) are a must-have for dog owners, members say, and an excellent cheaper version of Greenies. "My three dogs love these and I feel they work very well," one shopper said. "We recently took in another rescue dog whose teeth had blackish tartar along the gumline. The Kirkland dental chews seemed to remove a great deal of that after just a few weeks and, combined with my brushing her teeth once or twice a week, her teeth are looking great. Plus, they are a good deal compared to other brands."

Kirkland Signature Breaded Panko Shrimp

Costco shoppers rave about the Kirkland Signature Breaded Panko Shrimp (currently on sale for $18.12). "Kirkland Panko Shrimp – 10/10 recommend," one member shared. "Finally gave it a shot when it was on sale. Gave it a spritz of avocado oil spray, 8 mins in the air fryer, whipped up some cocktail with ketchup, horseradish, and lemon juice. Came out better than most shrimp appetizers from a standard restaurant (in my area). Great deal for the amount of protein per serving.

Milton's Cauliflower Crust Pizza

Milton's Cauliflower Crust Pizza ($12.69) is another high-quality hidden gem. "1st time I've seen this item at my Costco, we only had the veggie version and the Kirkland supreme cauliflower. This pizza was really good, I cooked it a little well done to give it a perfect crunchy crust. Will definitely get another box," one Redditor said.

Mifroma Raclette Whole Wheel Cheese

Costco sells a whole 11-pound wheel of Mifroma Raclette Cheese for $149.99. "As a French person I was thrilled to find a real raclette cheese," one customer said. "It came within the window as expected and we have been delighted to enjoy it this winter. We cut it and portioned it to vacuum seal for the winter. It's perfect for the season and it is fresh."

MìLà Pork Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings

It's hard to get restaurant-quality soup dumplings at home, but the MìLà brand has some spectacular choices for Costco shoppers. Members can get the Pork Xiao Long Bao Soup Dumplings (three bags, with 50 dumplings per bag) for just $99. "150 [Xiao Long Bao] for $99 is a steal, I logged in to Costco and I spent money :/," one Redditor said. "Ordered these directly recently, as they were described as '98 percent as good as Din Tai Fung' (which I cannot get in my location). They are very good, and way better than anything I can get where I live," another agreed.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Cascade Platinum Plus Dishwasher Detergent

Costco shoppers love the Cascade Platinum Plus Dishwasher Detergent—just $25.99 for 81 ActionPacs. "I got these at Costco awhile ago, and just tried them for the first time. I was stunned when I took the dishes out this morning," one shopper said. "No stains on the cups, glasses are sparkling clean and no soap residue. Even the dishwasher itself is cleaner. I always blamed the dishwasher because my previous dishwasher worked fine with any detergent. These are a gamechanger."

Kirkland Signature Wedge Set

The Kirkland Signature Gen 2 High-performance 3-piece Wedge Set ($169.99) is incredibly good value for money, customers say. "These are great," one Costco member said. "They look very similar to my golf buddy's Vokey too, not that I'm saying it's the same. But I thought they looked and felt great the first round I played with them – only hit a dozen or so practice chips before the round as well. Would I take Vokeys instead? Sure. But I don't care to pay that much per wedge. The cost of one Vokey vs replacing all three of my wedges (same degrees that I'm used to as well) that are also my most aged clubs in need of replacing. Great value in my book and would do it again."