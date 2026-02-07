11 Best Costco President’s Day Discounts Starting This Week

Costco just launched major Presidents’ Day appliance discounts with huge early savings.

President’s Day weekend isn’t for another week. But Costco is starting sales early on major appliances. There are so many deals running on every type of appliance, including refrigerators, dishwashers, and ovens. And, on top of individually marked-down items, there is a “spend and save” promo for the holiday: Spend $1,999, save an additional $300, or spend over $2,499, save an additional $500. Basically, you have an opportunity to get stuff for free. What are the best deals? Here are the 11 best Costco Presidents’ Day discounts starting this week.

A Bosch Dishwasher That Is “So Quiet”

The Bosch 800 Series Top Control Towel Bar Handle Dishwasher, Stainless Steel Tub, CrystalDry Technology, Ultra Quiet 42 dBa is on sale for $1,299.99 delivered after $250 off. “I love this new dishwasher. It’s so quiet. Also when the dishes are done, it just looks like you put clean dry dishes in it. I like that you can control it with your phone or the touch panel,” writes a shopper.

A Double Wide GE Fridge with a Freezer on the Bottom

The GE 22.1 cu. ft. Counter-Depth French Door Refrigerator with TwinChill Evaporators and Humidity Controlled Drawers is a whopping $1,150 off. “We love everything about this fridge. The fingerprint resistant stainless steel on this GE fridge is awesome. The finish is beautiful, easily wipes clean with a damp cloth, and we have had zero issues with actual fingerprints (which are a common problem with regular stainless steel). After having side-by-side style refrigerators for the past 25+ years, it is a very welcome change to have the double-wide refrigerator section on the top.. We also really like the freezer location on the bottom as it is much easier to actually see what is in there. The Costco delivery process was great as well, where it was delivered exactly on schedule,” a shopper says.

A Samsung Washer Big Enough for “Extra Large Loads”

Shoppers also love the Samsung 5.5 cu. ft. Top Load Washer with Super Speed Wash and 7.4 cu. ft. Smart Electric Dryer with Steam Sanitize, $700 off. “Absolutely love this machine and all of it’s features. It’s capable of doing extra large loads and does small ones just as well. It is truly a smart machine. Always the right amount of water and there’s a deep fill option. Everything comes out perfectly every time. I had originally gotten a Whirlpool with a dual agitator that I returned because it just didn’t work and had an LG that I was replacing. This machine is by far the best one I’ve used in decades,” a shopper writes. “Does an awesome job, large capacity tub fits my bed comforters,” another adds.

A KitchenAid Fridge with an Under-Shelf Wine Rack

The KitchenAid 28.7 cu. ft. Side-by-Side Refrigerator has an Exterior Ice and Water Dispenser and Removable Under-Shelf Wine Rack. It is $1,270 off. “It is spacious, well organized, and well built, very solid build quality. The ice and water work perfectly. Ice Cubes are small, I would rather have bigger ones. The side by side freezer allows for a very organized and easy to find section. The grey interior is a classy touch, just a little darker interior then what we were use to. Great price for the quality. Best purchase,” says a shopper.

A “Smart” Washer That Fits in Small Spaces

This Midea 4.5 cu. ft. Top Load Washer with Impeller and 7.0 cu. ft. Dryer is $100 – $200 off. “Great washing machine. It fits in my small space & saves water. It has many features. You can see through the glass . Can connect to my iphone via bluetooth,” a shopper says.

A “Very Quiet” Whirlpool Dishwasher

The Whirlpool 24″ Top Control Built-In Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel Dishwasher with Boost Cycle, 55 dBA is $280 off. “Love the dishwasher. It is very quiet,” a shopper says.

A French Door Refrigerator with “Huge” Capacity

Shoppers love the super big Samsung 32 cu. ft. Mega Capacity 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Dual Auto Ice Maker, now $250 off. “This fridge is great. The capacity is huge! We don’t fill it up, and having the extra room seems to make it more efficient at cooling things,” a shopper writes. “The ice maker is handy. We don’t use a lot of ice, so it’s helpful that the tray is removable and you can use that section for regular frozen items. We love that it doesn’t have an ice maker in the door, making the front ugly and taking up interior space. The doors hold so much. The shape of the shelves on the doors allow you to fit three half-gallon milk cartons on one shelf with three 32oz cartons behind them. The fact that they’re square in the corners makes them much better than many others we have used.”

An Upright Garage Freezer That Cools Down “Super Fast”

The Hisense 10.2 cu. ft. Garage Ready Frost Free Convertible Upright Freezer with Seal Break Handle is a great upright freezer for your garage, on sale for $449.99 after $100 off. “I bought this upright freezer from Costco and couldn’t be happier! Delivery and installation were smooth, and the freezer cools down super fast. I love the bright LED lighting and the easy break-seal handle. I was a bit worried after reading comments about GFCI tripping, but mine has been running perfectly in the garage with a GFCI plug and no issues at all. Great product—I’d definitely recommend it to friends and family!” a shopper says.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

A “Fancy” Garage Fridge

The LG 6.0 cu. ft. Single Door Refrigerator with Inverter Compressor and Pocket Handle in Platinum Silver is $70 off. “I love the color and it’s a great size for a garage fridge. It doesn’t take up too much space and it has the right amount of shelves and side door bins. It’s more fancy than your average compact fridge. It also has a small freezer section inside that I was surprised to find. And the fridge gets much colder than I realized it would,” a shopper says.

A Refrigerator with French Doors That “Does Not Disappoint”

The Samsung 29 cu. ft. Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Family Hub is also on sale, $1,300 off, $2,300. “This refrigerator does not disappoint. I love all the room you get with French doors. The water pitcher stays full and cold. Some people have complained about low ice but if you scoop the ice forward in the tray it will continue to fill up. The middle draw is adjustable and can also be used as extra freezer space if needed! Freezer drawers are divided so it helps keep things organized. Honestly don’t use the screen much. The kids think it’s fun to draw on. It’s a little confusing to use and I just haven’t set aside time to figure it out lol. I know it will play music, slide show of your photos, look up recipes etc. My only complaint is fingerprints! Constant. But I just keep a soft rag and spray under the sink and wipe it a couple times a day. I don’t even care because I love this fridge so much!” writes a shopper.

A “Fancy on a Budget”

Looking for an oven with an air fryer? The Whirlpool 5.3 cu. ft. ELECTRIC 5-in-1 Air Fry Oven, is $759.99. “Fancy on a Budget,” writes a shopper. “I gave this stove five stars, mainly because it works really well, and the front burner is able to handle a very large pot, and for this price point, the features are really amazing, like air fry, roast, convection, etc, and I love the signal when the oven has achieved the set temperature. And even if you don’t cook, it just looks nice in the kitchen, with the stainless and the black top, it has snaz appeal,” a shopper says.