Every day is a good day to save at your local Costco warehouse. However, every week, there are some insane deals you don’t want to miss if you want to save big. What are people throwing in their carts this week? Here are 7 Costco price drops shoppers are grabbing right now.

Scrub Mommy Sponoges

At just $6.97, shoppers are buying up Scrub Mommy sponges. “Northern California Costco. Gender discrimination 😂: Scrub Daddy regularly priced at $15.99, scrub mommy on sale with asterisk on label indicating phasing out. Perhaps the 2 harder surfaces of scrub daddy are preferred to the varied surfaces of the scrub mommy ?!” a shopper wrote.

Rana Black Garlic & Cheese Ravioli

Rana Black Garlic & Cheese Ravioli is only $4.97 for a 1.6 pound 2-pack. “Oh man, they had that and this deal at my Costco 6 months ago. I only bought two packs, wish I had bought like 6. It’s SO good and now it’s gone,” writes a shopper. “I just saw the same deal and bought a pack today. My husband is going make them for the in-laws tomorrow for dinner, fingers crossed that they’ll taste good,” another said.

Ninja Creami Deluxe

One Redditor shared about the Ninja Creami Deluxe on major sale. “Anyone else picked up the Ninja Creami Deluxe recently from Costco? Sale is crazy good right now, originally 190, got it for 150. Cant wait to try it,” they wrote.

RELATED: 7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without



Hershey’s Variety Pack

Go big candy bars this Halloween or go home. This Hershey’s Variety Pack, 30-count, is now $6.80 off. It comes with 7 Hershey’s Milk Chocolate, 7 Hershey’s Milk Chocolate with Almonds, 6 Kit Kat Wafer Bars, and 10 Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. “I bought these for Halloween this year, because I wanted to be the cool house on the street, and that I was! The kids loved the fact that I had full size candy bars; not like my cheap-o neighbor Hope, whom buys the cheap hard candy that no one’s ever heard of or enjoys…. And you really can’t beat the price, I mean, isn’t that the whole point of Costco: wholesale that is a bang for your buck?” writes a shopper.

NESCAFE Taster’s Choice Instant Coffee

Coffee drinkers are stocking up on NESCAFE Taster’s Choice Instant Coffee, House Blend, Light-Medium Roast, currently $5 off. “I have been drinking this coffee for several years, there is a large package at an affordable price. I like instant coffees and not strong ones. I recommend it,” writes one shopper. “Principally a fresh brewed coffee drinker I don’t like instant coffees that much but when an instant can provide a quick fix when brewing isn’t practical, Taster’s Choice comes the closest to matching a good brewed coffee,” another adds.

Vita Coco, Coconut Water

This 18-pack Vita Coco, Coconut Water is $5.80 off. “​​This product is terrific! It’s like a tropical vacation in a bottle. The value for money is the real cherry on top of this coconut sundae. Every hydrating sip reminds me of lounging on a sunny beach – minus the airfare! I simply couldn’t be more satisfied with my purchase,” a shopper says.

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Classico Organic Pasta Sauce

Which sauce is better: Rao’s vs. Classico? The heated debate has never been settled, but many shoppers recommend buying whatever is on sale. This week, the 3-pack of Classico Organic Pasta Sauce, 32 oz, is $4 off.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e