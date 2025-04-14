7 Costco Products Shoppers Are Stockpiling Before Prices Spike

Costco offers amazing bargains for both luxury and everyday items, but the current trade war taking place between China and the United States, plus tariffs levied against Canada and Mexico, could impact certain grocery items—even for the giant warehouse chain. With so much uncertainty about what might happen next, shoppers are stocking up on specific items in fear the price will shoot up once the effects of the tariffs are felt. So what products are being stockpiled before prices possibly spike? Here are 7 Costco goods members are buying in (even more than usual) bulk.

Meat

Costco sources meat from Australia, New Zealand, and domestically in the U.S., and shoppers are stockpiling meat before prices go up even higher. "As we look ahead to the remainder of this fiscal year, headwinds from foreign exchange look likely to continue," CEO Ron Vachris said on an earnings call last month. According to Vachris, less than one-sixth of Costco products sold in the US are imported from China, Mexico, and Canada. "[It is] difficult to predict the impact of tariffs, but our team remains agile, and our goal will be to minimize the impact of related cost increases to our members."

Coffee

Los Angeles-based Costco member Justine told the Los Angeles Times she's stocking up on coffee, vanilla, and maple syrup from the warehouse chain. These are items that have already gone up on price and may get even more expensive—or simply hard to get. "That may be harder to get later," she said. "Everything is already super expensive."

Wine and Tequila

One Redditor said they plan on stocking up on imported wine and tequila before the possible high pricing kicks in. European wine currently faces a 10% tariff, while some tequila suppliers say they will not pass the cost on to customers. "Absorbing the cost of the tariff goes right along with our philosophy and the way that we were setting up and designing and growing our business," Suerte Tequila CEO Laurence Spiewak told CNBC.

Toilet Paper

Toilet paper is manufactured in the U.S. but ingredients such as pulp could be subject to tariffs. "Toilet paper … cause I normally hoard toilet paper anyways," one Redditor said. "When the pandemic started and all the stores ran out of toilet paper, I found out I had already stocked about a year's supply by accident."

Smoked Salmon

Some shoppers have noticed imported goods like smoked salmon (imported from Norway which is facing a 15% tariff) are already more expensive. "Costco already raised prices on their smoked salmon. I'm not happy. Most of the food I purchase at Costco is imported. If they stopped carrying those products I probably wouldn't bother keeping my membership," one member said.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Car Through Costco

Some Costco members bought an electric car before prices could go up. "We had planned to buy a new car in 2026, but we accelerated our plans and bought a new car (2025 Chevy Equinox EV) after the election since all economists were saying car prices would go up, along with other items," one Costco member said. "Got $1k off for being a Costco member, and additional Federal and dealer incentives such as $7,500 tax credit and 1.4% financing. We were glad we made the purchase in November, and we are REALLY glad we did it now."

Maple Syrup

Another Redditor mentioned a laundry list of items to stock up on before prices hike: "Canadian bacon, Timmies [Tiom Horton] gift cards, maple syrup. ramen. General Tso's chicken, chopsticks, burrito wrappers, John Deere tractors." Even American maple syrup suppliers use Canadian equipment. "This equipment did come out of Canada, it is Canadian, so when we bought it there was no tariffs," Bob Chambers of the Dry Brook Sugar House told CNN.