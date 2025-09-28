7 Costco Items That are “Highly Overrated”

Costco is one of my favorite stores on the planet. Where else can you buy a big-screen television, sheepskin rug, designer perfume, and rotisserie chicken during the same shopping trip? While most of the items in the store are customer-approved, there are some that are less beloved than others. In fact, many maintain they are highly overrated and don’t live up to the hype. Here are 7 Costco products that are highly overrated.

Shoppers Finds the Pinwheel Sandwiches “Incredibly Bland”

Over in the deli, shoppers complain about the lackluster deli trays of pinwheel sandwiches. “The grab-n-go pinwheel sandwich platters. They look soooo good but are always incredibly bland and/or full of unexpected flavors ( cranberry ?!) and just never what I’m expecting. I forget about every 18 months or so and try again – just to be repulsed anew,” writes a Redditor.

The Kirkland Signature Dishwasher Pacs Leave a “Soapy Film”

Don’t go generic for dishwasher pacs, warn customers. “Kirkland dishwasher pacs. I’m finally almost done with my box so I can go back to Finish or something else. Never again!” complains a Redditor. “This here . They left a soapy film on all my dishes. Was looking at new dishwashers till i realized it was the pods. I returned half a box for a full refund and got cascade,” agreed another.

The Deli Chicken Alfredo Is “Hella Dry” and “Pretty Bland”

“I’m gonna get destroyed for this, I think. The Chicken Alfredo in the deli isn’t that great,” laments a shopper. “No you’re right. It’s hella dry imo and the alfredo is pretty bland,” agrees another. Another calls it “soupy and bland.”

The Shredded Bag of Rotisserie Chicken Tastes Like “Cleaning Solution”

“So I don’t dislike the rotisserie chicken, but there is absolutely something wrong with the pre-shredded rotisserie chicken. I tried 3 times, just to be absolutely sure. The first tasted severely of something like freezer burn. The next two tasted strongly like cleaning solution. I don’t get it. How can it be worse than the rotisserie chicken I assume it comes from?” asks a shopper.

Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts Are “Stringy and Slimy”

In recent years, the boneless skinless chicken breasts have been under fire. “We refuse to buy the multi pack chicken breasts. They are stringy and slimy, they just look/taste bad,” said one Redditor.

The Deli Pad Thai Is “So Bad” and “So Fishy”

The Pad Thai at Costco is not a fan favorite. “That Pad Thai that tastes like someone described pad thai over a cup and string kids telephone while drunk and craving Mexican food,” one writes. “It’s so bad, dude. Don’t even look at it.” “And it tastes so fishy- like they dumped a whole bottle of spoiled fish sauce in one tiny container! I took one bite and threw it in the trash. Completely inedible,” another agrees.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Chicken Salad Tastes Like “Straight Salt”

Several Redditors suggest the Kirkland Signature chicken salad isn’t what it used to be. “Maybe I’m crazy but I remember it being addictive. Nowadays it tastes like somebody walked by and knocked a salt shaker into it. No flavor except straight salt,” one shopper commented. “Yes it changed and now it seems like they just add a cup of oil to the recipe. Used to love it, no more,” agrees another. A third, who was previously a fan, maintains that the “last few times was inedible.”