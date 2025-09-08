7 Costco Items I’ll Never Buy Again After Trying Them Once

If you read any of my stories, it’s clear that I am one of the biggest Costco cheerleaders around. I simply adore the warehouse and have been a loyal shopper for several decades. Costco simply does most things better than the competition. However, there are a few exceptions that I recommend avoiding. Here are 7 Costco products that frankly disappointed me, and others. Buy them at your own risk and don’t say I didn’t warn you!

The Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast in the Meat Department

I have to agree with the endless Reddit posts hating on Costco’s boneless, skinless chicken breasts. While I love the whole chicken two-pack the warehouse sells, I have always gotten burned with the breasts. The meat just doesn’t have the right texture, and often smells funky as soon as you remove it from the package.

Mini Cucumbers in Produce

I can go on forever about how the bag of mini peppers is the best item in the product department, but the mini cucumbers are to be avoided. Firstly, will you really be able to consume all those cukes before they go bad? And that’s assuming that they aren’t, well, already mushy when you bring them home. “They’re moldy in less than 24hrs. I feel like they used to last like a week,” agrees a shopper on Reddit.

Kirkland Signature Batteries

When the masses tell you to avoid something, just listen. This is the case with any of the Kirkland Signature batteries, which shoppers complain about on the regular. They don’t last long, they leak, they simply don’t compare to the competition, etc. All of these things are right. Just pay a little extra for Duracell.

The Freezer Section Brussels Sprouts

Brussels sprouts are tough, no matter what. But take my advice and avoid the frozen Brussels Sprouts at Costco. I bought these once, and instantly regretted it after I tossed the first bag in the air fryer. And then, I was stuck with several more, which ended up in the trash. One Redditor maintains “Taste like hairspray,” while another notes they are “AWFUL” – in all caps.

Rotisserie Chicken

One time I bought the Rotisserie Chicken Breast Meat in the bag, which is sold refrigerated with some of the Costco deli prepared foods. I thought to myself: “Oh, this will be easier to add to chicken salad and soups.” Just no. It is not the same as the whole rotisserie chicken meat. I found it to be more rubbery and slimy. “OMG that was legit the WORSE thing I’ve ever tasted! Weird texture and flavor. I felt as thought the chicken tasted like cat food,” one shopper agrees on Reddit.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Costco Sushi, Unless Your Warehouse Has a Sushi Counter

While I’ve never bought the Costco sushi, I simply can’t recommend it unless your Costco has an actual sushi counter. “Their sushi is possibly the worse i’ve ever had. It is below gas station grade. The rice was both gummy in parts and hard in others. The only good thing I can say about it was surprisingly didn’t make me violently ill. I understand that some warehouses now have a sushi counter, which might be better, but the stuff I had was terrible,” writes a Redditor. “This. I literally spit it out and threw it all in the garbage. God bless them but: no,” agreed another.

The Snapdragon Pad Thai

As a Thai food lover, I cannot recommend the Pad Thai in the deli section. It simply doesn’t taste like anything I’ve had in a Thai restaurant and has a weird texture and way-off taste. One Redditor declares it an “abomination,” calling the sauce “absolutely dry and the mix of undercooked noodles was not a pleasant experience,” they write. “It was hands down the worst pre made pad thai I ever had. Even the chicken meat was dreadful,” agrees another.