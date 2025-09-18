There are several reasons products get recalled. Sometimes, food has been accidentally contaminated or mislabeled—other times, products malfunction, with the potential to cause harm. The good news is that if a product purchased at Costco has been recalled, you likely already got a letter. But it never hurts to ensure you aren’t using a dangerous item. Here are 7 Costco recalls you need to check in your home right now.

Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene

If you purchased Kirkland Signature Prosecco Valdobbiadene (Item #1879870), get rid of it! “There is a risk of unopened bottles shattering, even when not handled or in use,” they write. If you have an unopened bottle, they don’t even want you to return it, offering specific instructions on safely throwing it away. Bring the letter to the warehouse, and you will be given a full refund.

Dubai Style Chocolate

While new chocolate and pistachio products have been all the rage, one is being recalled. Rolling Pin Dubai Style Chocolate (Item #1932972) purchased between May 1 and August 29 “inadvertently” lists gluten instead of wheat as an allergen. While risk is low, if you have a wheat allerg,y you can return the item to your warehouse for a refund.

RELATED: 7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without



Pura 4 Smart Fragrance Diffuser Bundles

If you purchased Pura 4 Smart Fragrance Diffuser Bundles (Items #1835194 & #1919054) you may be a candidate for a new replacement cover. Costco revealed that “a small number” of the diffusers have covers with magnets that could “detach over time.” No injuries have been reported, but “detached magnets – if swallowed – pose risk of injury if ingested. To see if yours is impacted, click here. You can keep using it. However, they recommend disposing of the cover and requesting a new one at the above link.

Lots of Above-Ground Pools

Intex and Bestway Above-Ground Pools are being recalled in mass numbers. Over 5 million were sold since 2002 and there have been nine deaths as a result of the above-ground pools, 48 inches and taller, with compression straps running on the outside and over the vertical support legs. “The compression strap that surrounds the outside of the pool legs may create a foothold, allowing a child access to the pool, posing a drowning risk,” they write. See here for more details.

Kirkland Signature Severe Cold & Flu

If you buy Costco over-the-counter meds, pay attention. Specific codes of Kirkland Signature Severe Cold & Flu sold at select locations in the Midwest and Southeast between October 30, 2024, and November 30, 2024, have been recalled. The recall was due to “potential foreign material” contamination.

BowFlex Adjustable Dumbbells

If you pump iron with BowFlex Adjustable Dumbbells purchased at Costco, you might consider retiring them. They were part of a recall earlier this year that involved approximately 3.8 million BowFlex Selecttech 552 and 1090 adjustable dumbbells. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission issued the recall because the weight plates can dislodge from the handle during use, posing an impact hazard.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Segway Ninebot Electric Kickscooter

Ride your Segway Ninebot Electric Kickscooter (Item #1567456) with extreme caution. The item was recalled on March 20. “The folding mechanism can fail and cause the handlebars or stem to fold while the scooter is in use, posing a fall hazard to consumers,” says the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.