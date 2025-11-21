5 Costco Recalls Members Need To Know About This Week

Costco is recalling several popular items due to issues like potential Listeria contamination and, in one bizarre case, spontaneously-exploding wine bottles. All the recalled foods should be taken back to the warehouse for a full refund, or thrown out as soon as possible due to safety risks. If you’ve bought items from the chain over the last month or so, there are several products to look out for. Here are five Costco recalls members should be aware of this week.

Caesar Salad Refrigerated Items

Costco is recalling Caesar Salad and a Chicken Sandwich with Caesar Salad with sell-by dates between 10/17/25 and 11/9/25. “Costco and Ventura foods are announcing the recall of select Sell By dates of Item #19927 Caesar Salad and Item #11444 Chicken Sandwich w/ Caesar Salad due to the possible presence of plastic foreign material in the salad dressing of the items,” the store says. “Please stop eating the product and return the item to your local Costco for a full refund.”

Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco

Costco just recalled their Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco bottles (item #1879870) due to the unopened bottles shattering without warning. “The product was sold in a green bottle with purple foil on the top and a purple label with the words ‘Kirkland Signature Valdobbiadene Prosecco Superiore DOCG’ featured, for about $8.00. If you still have possession of the product, please stop use immediately, discard the bottles in your household trash, and contact F&F Fine Wines at 786-810-7132 from Monday through Friday from 8 am to 6 pm EST, or e-mail [email protected] for questions regarding this recall,” the store says.

Moonlight Yellow Peaches

Costco is recalling Moonlight Yellow Peaches due to possible Listeria contamination (item 2475) and requesting shoppers return the fruit for a full refund. “Moonlight Companies is voluntarily recalling select lots of California-grown conventional yellow peaches with pack dates between September 16, 2025 and October 18, 2025 because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported to date,” the recall reads.

Foster Farms Honey Crunchy Jumbo Corn Dogs

Costco recently recalled the Foster Farms Honey Crunchy Jumbo Corn Dogs (item #319714). "Out of an abundance of caution, and at the request of, and in cooperation with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a voluntary recall has been initiated for Foster Farms Honey Crunchy Jumbo Corn Dogs 28ct due to the potential presence of pieces of wooden stick within the batter portion of the products," the chain says. The recalled boxes have Plant Code P-6137B, and the following use-by dates: 12/19/2025, 5/31/2026, 3/26/2026, 6/18/2026, 5/21/2026, 6/30/2026.

Jimmy Dean Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick

Costco recalled the Hillshire Brands Jimmy Dean Pancakes & Sausage on a Stick (item #1321507) from the frozen section. "Hillshire Brands Company has initiated a voluntary recall related to select Jimmy Dean Pancakes & Sausage on a stick products produced from March 17, 2025 through September 26, 2025 due to the potential presence of wood embedded into the batter," the recall reads.