Costco Shoppers Are Raving About This "Extremely Addictive" Sweet Snack

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

In a blessing for snack fanatics (and perhaps a curse for those who are more calorie-conscious), Costco's wide aisles are packed with tons of tasty finds. From the sweet and salty Sanders Dark Chocolate Sea Salt Caramels to the iconic Kirkland Signature Peanut Butter Pretzels, Costco members should be able to find at least one option they adore to keep on hand for whenever they need a midday pick-me-up.

And now, Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers are the latest Costco snack to capture both the attention and hearts of the warehouse club's most vocal members. The product, which launched in January this year, features bite-sized animal crackers covered in peanut butter candy and dipped in milk chocolate.

RELATED: 15 Costco Frozen Foods You're Crazy Not To Stock Up On

A Costco shopper set off a firestorm of enamored reviews for the dipped crackers this week after raving about them in a Reddit post that has attracted a slew of comments and replies.

"OMG these are amazing, I almost ate a whole bag in one sitting," one member commented.

Another described them as "extremely addictive."

"I have two bags in my fridge as we speak," the shopper added.

Some are even so hooked on this mashup between the nostalgic childhood snack and those classic Reese's Peanut Butter Cup flavors that they've compared them to a powerful drug.

"They are crack in a bag," one customer wrote.

Customers say that Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers are great for snacking straight out of the bag. But if you want to elevate the experience even more, take notes from members who recommended throwing these crackers in the freezer for a while before digging in or crumbling them on top of some vanilla ice cream.

Luckily for consumers who don't hold a coveted Costco membership card, Costco is far from the only grocery chain that sells Reese's Dipped Animal Crackers right now. You can also find them at several other major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Sam's Club.

And if you're seeking out other customer-approved treats at Costco, members have also been raving about the "delicious" new S'mores Cookies and the seasonal key lime pie that recently made its grand return to the retailer's bakery section.