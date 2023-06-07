Costco's Most Popular Summer Pie Is Back & Customers Are Delighted

Costco has no shortage of fan-favorite products, but shoppers seem to find the retailer's bakery section especially tempting. Certain Costco bakery treats like the decadent Peanut Butter Chocolate Pie are so beloved that they turn into viral sensations, while customers are quick to report whenever the grocer expands its bakery selection with new or seasonal items. In good news for these bakery fanatics, Costco just gave customers a whole new reason to get excited this week with the return of its popular Key Lime Pie.

The Kirkland brand bakery treat is a seasonal dessert that the members-only warehouse club typically brings back in the summertime for a limited time each year. Featuring a buttery graham cracker crust, key lime filling, and whipped topping, these massive pies weigh in at about four pounds and come with 16 servings. Customers have reported paying $15.99 for the sizable dessert, though prices could vary depending on the location.

RELATED: Costco Is Opening a New Sushi Counter—But There's a Catch

A customer tipped off fellow shoppers on Reddit this week that the pie was finally back on shelves again after its most recent hiatus. Unsurprisingly, fans were delighted to hear that they could once again pick up these popular treats for summer desserts and snacking sessions.

"OMG! OMG! OMG! I must go, NOW!" one Redditor commented on the post reporting the pie's return. "I bought this and my family of 5 ate it in one night…," another said.

One customer even said that they preferred the Kirkland Key Lime Pie to another Costco bakery item that has skyrocketed in popularity since it debuted last month: the Lemon Meringue Cheesecake.

"Omg guys. It's REALLY good. I've had it three nights in a row. I like it better than the Lemon Meringue Cheesecake," the customer wrote.

Because these pies are not available year-round, customers looking to get their hands on one should act quickly before they leave shelves again. For any Costco members worried about finishing such a massive pie before it goes bad, several shoppers said that it keeps well in the freezer. One noted that portioning out slices of the pie before freezing can make this storage route extra convenient

Another Costco pie that debuted for the very first time last month, the Four Berry Pie, has been garnering major hype on social media lately as well. Customers have described it as "off the charts delicious" and "the best baked good I've ever bought at Costco in modern times." For Costco shoppers seeking customer-approved savory options, members have also been raving about the Mission Hill Bistro burnt ends, Kewpie sesame dressing, and frozen Foster Farms chicken wings.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e