Costco Bakery's New Cookies Taste Like a Classic Summer Treat

Not that there's anything stopping you from enjoying them year-round, but s'mores are a quintessential summer treat. Typically made with graham crackers, roasted marshmallows, and milk chocolate, s'mores are great enjoyed around campfires on warm summer nights or even straight out of the microwave when you need a quick dessert fix.

Now, Costco shoppers can enjoy those iconic summer flavors without having to build a bonfire or fire up the microwave, since the members-only warehouse club just introduced brand-new S'mores Cookies to its beloved bakery section.

Customers first spotted these new cookies late last week and quickly notified fellow Costco members on Reddit and other social media forums. One shopper who "highly recommended" the treat said that they were smaller cookies featuring chocolate chunks, marshmallow, and a dough base that seemed to be "infused" with graham crackers.

"Very tasty and delicious," the shopper added.

Though these cookies have only been around for a few days, several other customers who've also already gotten the opportunity to try them agree that they're a tasty find. One member who runs Costco-centered social media accounts, @costcohotfinds on both Instagram and TikTok, raved about the bakery treat in a TikTok video this week with more than 208,000 views.

"They were selling so fast and I could tell as soon as I took them out of the package how soft they were. I put one in the air fryer for a minute and they came out so gooey and delicious. These are dangerous," she said, inspiring other Costco customers to sample the cookies for themselves.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"I tried it tonight because of this video, they were so fresh and delicious!" a fellow TikToker commented on the video.

"My diet is now broken," another said.

Customers reported that Costco was selling 24-packs of these cookies for $9.99, though prices could vary depending on the location.

The s'mores-inspired treats are the latest addition to Costco's bakery section, which has seen the launch of several exciting new items in recent weeks. Earlier this month, the retailer debuted a new Strawberries & Cream Cake that features a white cake base, strawberry filling, and sweet whipped cream. Some customers said that the cake was so tasty that they were having trouble controlling their intake. Members also spotted a new Sour Cream Butter Pound Cake, which one fan described as a "moist piece of heaven," around the same time that the Strawberries & Cream Cake launched.