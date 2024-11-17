13 Store-Bought Thanksgiving Meals & Bundles Under $25

There's a lot that goes into preparing a Thanksgiving meal. Besides the obvious cooking, baking, and readying the house for guests, there's also the time spent on menu planning, researching recipes, and, of course, grocery shopping.

Luckily, multiple grocery stores are working to alleviate some of the stress on shoppers by offering some enticing Thanksgiving meal deals and packages. Some retailers are giving away free turkeys with qualifying purchases, while others are selling meal bundles or fully prepared meals designed to feed both large and small groups.

Whether you're cooking this year's feast or you'd prefer just to heat up some dishes in the oven, you'll want to keep many supermarket Thanksgiving meal options in mind. From ingredient baskets to heat-and-serve holiday dinners, here are 13 store-bought Thanksgiving meals that clock in at under $25 per person.

Walmart – Less than $7 per person

This year, Walmart is offering an "inflation-free" Thanksgiving meal that serves up to eight people and costs $51.47. This breaks down to around $6.43 per person. The holiday meal consists of 29 items, including a frozen turkey, gravy mix, canned green beans, sweet potatoes, Russet potatoes, cranberry sauce, corn muffin mix, pumpkin pie ingredients, and more. This bundle will be available for purchase through Dec. 26, so you can have both Thanksgiving and Christmas covered at Walmart.

Target – $5 per person

Target's Thanksgiving meal is back—and it's $5 cheaper than last year. The meal feeds four people and costs $20, which you can easily double to serve eight. Each meal includes a basted turkey, five pounds of Russet potatoes, Del Monte's canned cut green beans, Campbell's cream of mushroom soup, Ocean Spray's jellied cranberry sauce, Stove Top turkey stuffing mix, and Heinz Home Style Roasted Turkey Gravy.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

In addition to the $20 Thanksgiving meal, Target is selling turkeys for 79 cents per pound—20% less than last year. The retailer is also offering holiday-friendly items like Good & Gather mac and cheese and Favorite Day apple pie for less than $5.

Aldi – Less than $4.70 per person

Aldi is widely celebrated for its affordable prices, and now, the discount grocer is offering its cheapest Thanksgiving basket in five years. The supermarket chain's selection of ingredients feeds 10 people for under $47, breaking down to less than $4.70 per person.

Each Aldi Thanksgiving meal includes a Butterball turkey with spices, gravy, rolls, mac and cheese, stuffing, as well as the ingredients for cranberry sauce, mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, and green bean casserole. And because no meal is complete without dessert, the basket also includes a pumpkin pie.

Lidl – $4.50 per person

Lidl's Thanksgiving offerings are back, and this year, the selection is even larger. The German grocer is selling an assortment of 21 items that totals to $45 and feeds 10. The Thanksgiving selection includes a Shady Brook Farms frozen whole turkey, gravy mix, stuffing mix, macaroni and cheese, and rolls, as well as ingredients for mashed potatoes, sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie.

A spokesperson told Grocery Dive that this is "the lowest Lidl US has ever sold this number of items for Thanksgiving."

Amazon Fresh – Less than $5 per person

Beyond offering deals throughout the month of November on its Thanksgiving page, Amazon Fresh is selling a Thanksgiving meal that feeds six people and costs less than $30, which comes down to less than $5 per person. This deal includes a frozen Butterball turkey, ciabatta rolls, apple pie, instant mashed potatoes, gravy mix, stuffing mix, canned cranberry sauce, canned French-style green beans, and canned corn.

Meijer – Around $6 to $9.25 per person

This midwestern retailer just announced its lowest turkey and Thanksgiving meal prices in years. Now, Meijer is offering store-brand frozen frozen turkeys for just 49 cents per pound or lower, making this year's bird 10 cents cheaper than last year's.

The supermarket chain also says customers can purchase "all the fixings they need for a full traditional Thanksgiving meal," feeding four to six people for about $37. While Meijer didn't specify all of the ingredients included in the meal, it did note that the deal includes a 14-pound turkey and Meijer-brand ingredients for mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, sweet potato casserole, cranberry sauce, turkey stuffing, gravy, dinner rolls, and pumpkin pie.

Kroger – $4.85 per person

One of America's largest grocery chains has a holiday basket that serves 10 people and costs less than $50, breaking down to $4.85 per person, to be exact. The meal bundle includes a 14- to 16-pound Kroger brand whole frozen turkey and ingredients for various Thanksgiving staples like turkey stuffing, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie.

If you're looking to go the prepared meal route, Kroger is also offering a selection of oven-ready meals created by Home Chef. These start at $75 and include turkey, ham, prime rib, and multiple side dishes. The Boneless Turkey Dinner, for example, serves four to six people and includes the turkey, mashed potatoes, turkey gravy, cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, maple pecan mashed potatoes, and cranberry sauce.

Sam's Club – Around $10 per person

If you're a Sam's Club member, the Walmart-owned warehouse club can help you feed up to 10 guests for under $100. The retailer's ready-to-heat Thanksgiving meal includes eight items: a Member's Mark Hickory smoked whole turkey, 24 dinner rolls, macaroni and cheese, a two-pack of Yukon Gold mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, a cranberry crunch salad, sweet potato mash, and pumpkin pie.

According to the chain, Sam's Club can deliver this holiday meal directly to a member's home in under three hours. The meal will then be ready to serve in less than two hours.

Whole Foods – $25 per person

Let Whole Foods do the cooking for you by opting for one of its Thanksgiving meal packages or ordering dishes à la carte. One option is the Classic Roast Whole Turkey Meal for 4, which costs $99.99—or about $25 per person. Each oven-ready meal includes a classic roast turkey with turkey gravy, sea salt and cracked pepper green beans, Russet mashed potatoes, holiday herb stuffing, and cranberry orange sauce.

If you already have your turkey or you're preparing another protein, there's also the Just-the-Sides Package for 4. This includes all of the side dishes found in the Classic Roast Whole Turkey Meal and costs $54.99.

Sprouts Farmers Market – Around $9 to $12 per person

At Sprouts, you can choose from a selection of heat-and-serve holiday meals, which range in price from $39.99 to $69.99. For a traditional Thanksgiving dinner, there's the Boneless Nae Turkey Meal, which costs $39.99. This includes a roasted, boneless turkey breast, red skin skin mashed potatoes, homestyle stuffing, homestyle gravy, and cranberry sauce. For $30 extra, you can order the same meal with a full roasted turkey or spiral sliced ham.

Sprouts' prepared holiday meals will be available from Nov. 15 through Nov. 28, but you must order at least 48 hours in advance.

Publix – $8.75 per person

This southern grocer is offering shoppers multiple prepared meal options for Turkey Day. If you'd like to go with the holiday's signature protein, consider the Publix Complete Turkey Dinner, which feeds around eight people and costs $69.99—or $8.75 per person. This meal is complete with a fully cooked, 10- to 12-pound turkey, along with 2.5 pounds of of Publix Deli Old-Fashioned Cornbread Dressing, 2.5 pounds of Publix Deli Homestyle Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, 16 ounces of Publix Deli Cranberry Orange Relish, and 14 ounces of Publix Deli Marshmallow Delight.

In addition to offering prepared turkey dinners of various sizes, Publix is dishing out other meal options featuring sliced ham and pork roast.

Hy-Vee – About $14.17 per person

Regional grocer Hy-Vee is giving shoppers several holiday meal packages, which range from $30 to $290 dollars. Take the Family Feast Turkey Dinner, for example. This costs $169.99 and serves 12 people, breaking down to approximately $14.17 per person. As Hy-Vee notes, you'll want to allow around two-and-a-half hours of reheating time.

Each meal includes a 14- to 16-pound Butterball turkey, two large sides of mashed potatoes, 32 ounces of beef or turkey gravy, 24 dinner rolls, and four sides of your choice. Side dish options include buttered sweet corn, cranberry relish, green bean casserole, holiday potatoes with cheddar cheese, sage bread dressing, white cheddar macaroni, and four pie choices: apple, banana cream, French silk, and pumpkin.

Wegmans – Less than $18 per person

Wegmans is dishing up prepared Thanksgiving dinners for around $18 to $30 per person, depending on the package you choose. The Classic Turkey Dinner serves 10 and costs less than $18 per person. This meal includes a slow-roasted turkey, four pounds of herb bread stuffing, four pounds of whipped potatoes, four pounds of macaroni and cheese, three pounds of green bean casserole with crispy onions, 24 ounces of homestyle gravy, and 16 ounces of cranberry orange relish.

Planning to just serve a couple of people? In addition to offering large Thanksgiving meals, Wegmans is cooking up individual portions that cost $16 per plate. You can also order individual Thanksgiving dishes like turkey, potatoes gratin, roasted Brussels sprouts, and honey glazed rainbow carrots.