7 Costco Saving Tips That Really Work

Any time you walk into Costco, you will save big on everything from paper towels and toilet paper to gourmet meats, cheeses, and coffee beans. However, there are many ways to save even more if you know all the insider secret deals. From monthly promos to travel and auto buying programs, you can save thousands of dollars a year if you know how to shop smartly at the warehouse. Here are 7 Costco savings tips that really work.

Take Advantage of Buy More, Save More

If you have a few big-ticket items on your shopping list, take advantage of Costco Direct’s Buy More, Save More deals. The more items you buy, the more you save with discounts ranging from $100 to $400, including appliances, TVs, furniture, and mattresses.

Shop the Costco Connection

Always shop the Costco Connection. Every month, the Costco website drops some serious deals. Members receive an email on the first of the month with many ways to save all month. Typically, these sales are on furniture, apparel, electronics, home improvement items, and sometimes, non-perishable food on the website. You can register here if you aren’t signed up for email offers.

Study the Instant Savings Booklet

Some of the best deals, especially on food and drinks, are offered as part of Costco’s monthly Instant Savings. The latest batch started on July 30 and ran through August 24. These money-saving opportunities include everyday items such as paper towels and coffee beans as well as premium products like probiotic soda and gourmet meat. Again, if you sign up for Costco emails, these will come straight to your inbox.

Book Travel Through Costco

Book travel through Costco. Shoppers maintain they have saved hundreds to thousands of dollars on trips by using the Costco Travel service. There are often free nights added to your stay, bonus meals and food credits, and other perks you won't get if booking travel via other methods.

Buy Your Car Through the Member Only Auto Buying Program

Are you in the market for a new car? Costco regularly offers extra savings via its Member Only Auto Buying Program. It applies to new and pre-owned vehicles. Costco has prearranged pricing with approved dealers, making it simple to utilize. Additionally, there are limited-time deals. For example, right now, there are $1,000 incentives for Gold Star & Business Members on Chevrolet, GMC, and Cadillac and $1,250 incentives for Executive Members.

Check Costco Next Deals

Always make sure to check the deals via Costco Next. This under-the-radar program offers additional savings off third-party vendors, including brands like NordicTrack, Briggs & Riley, Butter London, and even Titan Casket.

Upgrade Your Membership

If you spend a decent amount of money at Costco, spending more on your membership will save you more in the long run. Costco Executive Members get 2 percent back at the end of the year and also get upgraded incentives, like they save even more money as part of the car buying program.