7 Best New Costco Buys From the Latest Savings Event

Some items are always on my shopping list: espresso beans, whole chickens for soup, Mila dumplings, and Chosen Foods Avocado Oil Spray, included. However, like the thoughtful and shrewd shopping writer that I am, I always shop the store’s unparalleled savings events. This is where you can save big at the warehouse, stocking up on your favorite items and trying new ones. Here are the 7 best Costco buys from the latest savings event.

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier is an item that goes on sale every few months. As part of the latest savings event, the product, which comes with 30 hydration packs neatly packaged in a resealable bag, is $8 off.

Northwest Fish Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon Fillets

If you regularly eat salmon, there is a great promo on a 10-pound package of Northwest Fish Wild Alaskan Sockeye Salmon Fillets. Get it online for $179.99 after $50 off. “Great value and flavor! Will definitely buy again,” writes a shopper. “We buy salmon every year from a nostalgic Washington based fish market. Last year salmon was about 300$ for one whole Copper River salmon that was 3 pounds. We got 10 pounds of filets that were deboned and frozen shrink wrapped for 175$ from Costco. Now this fish isn’t Copper River salmon and the flavor is a little less rich but is quite good. I’m extremely happy with the quality and flavor for the price. We will be able to have salmon more often at this price point. We will still get some Copper River filets for special occasions because it is simply delicious, but for day to day eating we will use the Costco salmon. Costco salmon made fantastic Cajun Salmon filet in the air fryer and then a left over filet made spicy salmon cucumber shushi bites. YUM!”6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Thomasville Tisdale Modular Sectional 6-piece Dark Gray with Storage Ottoman

Thomasville Tisdale Modular Sectional 6-piece Dark Gray with Storage Ottoman is a favorite with Costco shoppers. Save $400 this month, bringing the online price down to $1,399.99, including delivery, setup, and packaging removal. “Amazing couch for the price!” writes a shopper. “Bought the sectional 3 months ago, and we LOVE it! Great quality, durable, easy to keep clean, and comfy. We got this couch and have a one year old. I was so worried about stains and the couch is super easy to keep clean. Our family and friends loved it so much that they went out and bought this couch but in a different color. It’s so versatile. You can arrange it in many different ways to suite your lifestyle or living space. Easy to rearrange.”

Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Free & Clear HE Liquid Laundry Detergent

I always buy whatever detergent is on sale at Costco. This month, Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Free & Clear HE Liquid Laundry Detergent, 146 loads, 194 fl oz, is $3.60 off. “​​Works great, smells good, and good price. Best for sensitive skin like I have,” one shopper commented this week. “Love how clean my garments come out. No skin irritation or lingering scents to worry about, just simple clean. Pretty good at getting rid of daily stains, but may need to spot treat really tough stains. Overall really great detergent at a economical price always at Costco,” another added.

Bounty Advanced Paper Towels

Paper towels are another item I buy on sale at Costco. This month, Bounty Advanced Paper Towels are $5.60 off. The 2-ply, 103-sheet rolls are super absorbent and come in a 12-pack.

Classico Organic Pasta Sauce

The Rao’s vs. Classico debate with Costco shoppers is always going strong. However, currently, Classico is $4 off for a 3-pack, making it the obvious choice.

Rao’s Eggplant Parmesan

Rao’s Eggplant Parmesan is cheaper at Costco than anywhere else. However, as part of the recent deals, it is an additional $5 off.. Each box comes with two trays, each suitable for five people. “The delicious sauce was exactly what you’d expect. The eggplant was good, breaded, and not overly crispy, but not soggy. I felt like I was eating real food,” our reviewer says. This meal also takes an hour to bake.