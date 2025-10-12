7 Costco Secrets Only Seasoned Shoppers Know

Long-time Costco shoppers know there are tricks and tips you only learn after years of shopping at the warehouse chain. These are little tidbits they know that others probably don’t, and like loyal customers of any store, these shoppers make use of this knowledge to get the most out of their experience. So what should all new members know that only seasoned customers do? Here are seven ultimate secrets Costco shoppers swear by.

Cart Spot by Bathroom

If you’re shopping at Costco and need to use the restroom, there is a spot to park your cart. “Near the self checkout and health/beauty area, I have parked my cart to use the restroom. They even have a sign to put on the cart saying ‘Hold for member’,” one shopper shared. “I’ve had to use this a few times with a baby blowout/potty training toddler,” another commented.

Stock Up On Items

Costco does not just hold stock year-round—sometimes it’s gone immediately and never restocked again. “If you find dishes or drinking glasses that you really like, be sure to buy 2-3 boxes so that you have replacements for ones that break, because they’ll be gone within a month and you’ll never find it again,” one shopper said.

Best Time to Go

Everyone has their own opinion about the best time to visit the warehouse, but this member has it down: “The absolute best time to go to Costco is during the second quarter of Super Bowl Sunday. I’ve trialed-and-errored this over the years. First quarter still sees people late to the party who rush in to get pizza/soda/whatever. Halftime is and later is people picking up stuff that ran out. But second quarter? Second quarter… It’s heaven. Pure bliss,” they shared.

Value For Money

With grocery prices through the roof, Costco still offers amazing value. “The 10lbs bag of oatmeal and the 80oz jar of Addams peanut butter is a staggering amount of food value for about $20,” one member shared. “This cannot be overstated,” another agreed. “i remind people complaining about food prices, and especially restaurant prices, how much frozen chicken, fish, vegetables, and rice i can get at Costco, all while staying within my budget.”

Park Far Away

This is one I 100% agree with—it’s MUCH better to park far away from the entrance than too close, simply because the area around the entrance is always chaotic with cars and people. “Take the first parking spot you see when you pull in. It’s not worth it to try to get closer. Just walk across the lot,” one shopper advised. “Preferably somewhat near a cart return-so when come out you can unload and quickly put cart away,” another commented.

Free Air Station For Your Tires

Shoppers can have access to the air stations without any fuss, shoppers reveal. “And nobody checks for a Costco membership. If the Tire Center is open, the air station is available,” one said. “My Costco leaves it on 24/7, even even the tire center is closed,” another added.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Take Your Time

One big factor to having a pleasant Costco experience instead of a miserable one is taking your time. “Allow yourself way more time than you think you will need. It’s a much better experience if you’re not frustrated and stressed out and about to explode at the next person who blocks your path,” one member said. “I used to go by myself in the middle of the day on my (weekday) day off. I’d weave back and forth through all the aisles, take my time, try samples, etc. It was relaxing,” another agreed.