Costco Shoppers Racing to Buy a Giant Ham: 'Amazing Deal & Delicious'

With Thanksgiving, Christmas, and every other major winter holiday now fast approaching, there's no better time to start stocking up on crowd-friendly foods for the annual festivities. Luckily for Costco shoppers, the warehouse club has a hot new item that can both act as a centerpiece for your holiday parties and provide a boatload of charcuterie for your guests to snack on.

Over the past couple of days, multiple Costco shoppers have spotted Noel-brand Jamon Serrano Bone-In Ham Legs available for purchase at warehouses. These ham legs aren't available year-round at Costco, but tend to reappear for a limited time around the holiday season annually.

Originating in Spain, Jamon Serrano is a cured, slow-aged ham leg known for its bold, savory flavor. The Noel-brand version currently available at Costco weighs 14 pounds, is cured with Mediterranean sea salt, and is aged for a minimum of 12 months. In addition to the ham itself, each Noel box comes with a carving stand, knife, and slicing instructions.

Costco shoppers have been buzzing on social media and rushing to buy the unique product ever since it began returning to warehouses for its 2024 run.

"I guess I'm eating Jamon Serrano until the end of the year," one customer captioned a photo of the Noel product at their local Costco.

"I was skeptical because I thought the meat must be trash but it's amazing. I'm thinking of getting another to hold until next year," another wrote in a separate Reddit discussion about the product.

Some even say that picking up a Noel Jamon Serrano has become a cherished tradition for their loved ones around the holidays each year.

"We buy it every year for our NYE party. Our guests now expect it," a Redditor wrote.

The Noel Jamon Serrano has been selling for $99.99 in warehouses and is listed for $119.99 online. While this may seem steep for those who haven't invested in a Jamon Serrano before, Costco shoppers say Costco's price for the item is actually a steal.

"OMG I get one whenever I see it. It's an amazing deal, and delicious!" a customer wrote on Reddit.

"That's only a hundred bucks!?!? That's awesome," another commented.

Shoppers also noted that Costco tends to heavily discount the Noel Jamon Serrano around Thanksgiving and Christmas each year. So, charcuterie lovers should keep their eyes peeled for potential markdowns later this holiday season.

As with any other Costco product, the availability of the giant ham legs may vary by location. Interested customers should check directly with their local warehouse to confirm whether it's in stock before heading over. For those who are able to score a Jamon Serrano, Noel recommends storing the legs in a cool, dry place and allowing slices to sit for at least thirty minutes before consuming for maximum flavor.