Costco Is Now Selling the Super Popular Egg Bites From Starbucks

From K-Cup pods to whole coffee beans, Costco has been offering a selection of Starbucks-branded products in its warehouses for years, drawing in devotees of America's largest coffee chain. Now, the big-box retailer is selling yet another popular Starbucks item, but this time, it's a breakfast food.

On March 15, social media user @costco_doesitagain shared a photo to both Facebook and Instagram, announcing that Starbucks' Sous Vide Egg Bites are now available at the members-only warehouse club.

The items featured in the post include an Uncured Bacon & Gruyere variety, bearing a nearly identical resemblance to Starbucks' Bacon and Gruyère Egg Bites, which are made with applewood-smoked bacon and aged Gruyère Monterey Jack cheeses that have been folded into cage-free eggs. According to Starbucks, the ingredients are "cooked using the French 'sous vide' technique to create a velvety texture that's full of flavor."

Within the posts' comments section, countless people tagged additional social media users to alert them of the product sighting. Others expressed their own enthusiasm.

"What DELIGHTFUL news!!! This will actually get me to visit my insanely chaotic Costco! 😂," one Instagrammer commented. "I may have to get a Costco [membership] for this alone," another one added.

While the social media posts do not disclose how many egg bites are in each box, one Facebook user, who reportedly purchased the product yesterday, said there are "five servings of two [bites]," totaling up to 10.

The egg bites are available at Costco for $14.79, bringing each two-pack to just under three dollars. Meanwhile, an order of two Bacon and Gruyère Egg Bites from Starbucks costs $4.95.

Prior to this week's egg bite-induced excitement, Costco made headlines in years past by introducing Three Bridges's Cheese & Uncured Bacon Egg Bites and Spinach & Bell Pepper Egg Bites, both of which were compared to Starbucks' menu items.