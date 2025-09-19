11 Best Costco Deals From the Just-Released September Savings Book

I have some good and bad news for Costco shoppers. The bad news is that the recent Member-Only Savings and Everyday Value deals end in a few days on September 21. The good? A new batch of deals will start on September 22, running until October 19. We got a sneak peek at the upcoming deals, so you can start planning next week’s Costco run. Here are the 11 best Costco deals from the just-released September-October savings book.

Dyson V9: $120 Off

The Dyson V9, a wet and dry stick vacuum, is $120 off. “Wet vac is awesome,” a shopper writes. “Wet vac cleans awesome.”

Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier: $8 Off

Stock up on hydration supplies. This variety pack, a 30-count set of Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier Passion Fruit, comes with 30 hydration packs, neatly packaged in a resealable bag, and is sure to replenish your electrolytes. It will be $8 off.

RELATED: 7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without



Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Free & Clear HE Liquid Laundry Detergent: $3.60 Off

Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean Free & Clear HE Liquid Laundry Detergent, 146 loads, 194 fl oz, is cheaper than All Free and Clear on a typical day. But starting next week, get it for $3.60 off. “​​Works great, smells good, and good price. Best for sensitive skin like I have,” one shopper commented this week. “Love how clean my garments come out. No skin irritation or lingering scents to worry about, just simple clean. Pretty good at getting rid of daily stains, but may need to spot treat really tough stains. Overall really great detergent at a economical price always at Costco,” another added.

Bounty Advanced Paper Towels: $5.60 Off

I always stock up on Bounty Advanced Paper Towels at Costco when they go sale. The 2-ply, 103-sheet rolls are super absorbent and are already a great deal at Costco. However, the 12-pack will be $5.60 off this month, so I will throw a few of them into my cart.

Downey Unstoppables Fresh Laundry Scent Beads: $4 Off

I just started adding Downey Unstoppables Fresh Laundry Scent Beads to my wash, and my clothes have never smelled so good. The fragrance-infused laundry beads offer a little simple luxury to your load. There is no better time to try them; they will be $4 off.

Hershey’s Chocolate Candy Variety Pack: $6.80 Off

Start stocking up on Halloween candy. Hershey’s Chocolate Candy Variety Pack, which comes with 30 bars of Kit Kat, Hershey’s, and Reese’s, is $6.80 off.

Classico Organic Pasta Sauce: $4 Off

There’s a serious debate between two classic pasta sauces on social media: Rao’s vs. Classico. Until March 30, we vote to go with the latter, as a 3-pack of Classico Organic Pasta Sauce, 32 oz, will be $4 off for the month.

Rao’s Eggplant Parmesan: $5 oFf

A box of Rao’s Eggplant Parmesan is cheaper at Costco than anywhere else, and it will be even more affordable with $5 off.. Each box comes with two trays, each suitable for five people. “The delicious sauce was exactly what you’d expect. The eggplant was good, breaded, and not overly crispy, but not soggy. I felt like I was eating real food,” our reviewer says. This meal also takes an hour to bake.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

7 Costco Deals That Shoppers Say Feel Like a Total Jackpot

Milton’s Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Crust Pizza: $4 Off

Milton’s Roasted Vegetable Cauliflower Crust Pizza is a favorite with vegetarians and also those who maintain a gluten-free diet. This month, the pack will be an additional $4 off.

Tyson Crispy Chicken Strips: $4.50 Off

I love chicken strips. It’s so easy to throw them in the air fryer and toss them on a salad, dipping them in sauce, or using them in a pasta dish. This month, Tyson Crispy Chicken Strips are $4.50 off.

Vita Coco Coconut Water: $5.80 Off

Another great hydration tool on sale this month? Vita Coco Coconut Water is $5.80 off. The natural electrolyte drink is a favorite with Costco shoppers.