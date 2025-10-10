Costco Just Brought Back a 6-Pound Chocolate Cake Fans Call ‘the Best Ever’

The Costco bakery is legendary. Since I can remember, my mother has sworn by so many desserts and baked goods, ranging from huge muffins and cookies to massive sheet cakes. She swears that every baked good the warehouse sells is far better than those in other grocery stores and most bakeries, with some even qualifying as better than homemade. Everyone has their favorite Costco bakery item, but what happens when it disappears? One influencer maintains that she had to wait half a decade before her go-to item made a comeback, but here it is: Costco’s massive all-chocolate cake is back, and many say it’s better than ever.

Costco Hot Finds: Laura Jayne Lamb, an influencer with over 3.2 million followers, shared that Chocolate Fudge Cake is making a big comeback. According to its label, the Chocolate Fudge Cake, $24.99, consists of four layers of chocolate cake with fudge filling between each layer and rich fudge icing.

7 Costco Staples Healthy Shoppers Say They Can’t Live Without

“I can’t believe it! It’s nearly 6 pounds of chocolate fudge cake!!” she captioned the video. “I’ve waited five long years for the Costco bakery to bring back the All American chocolate cake,” she exclaims. “Although they are calling this one the Chocolate Fudge Cake, I’m not convinced it’s not the same cake just without the chocolate shavings. It’s almost the exact same cake.”

Lamb warns to get a drink ready. ” I immediately poured a glass of milk,” she adds in the comment section.

Shoppers were quick to comment, many just as excited to find it back in the bakery. “We used to love that cake! Cant wait to try this one! (I used to cut individual slices, wrap each in plastic wrap and freeze. Came out great! Ill try it with this ine too and see how it does),” commented a follower. “My fave , I have to have it room temperature or else it won’t taste as good,” added another. “The best chocolate cake!!” added another.

A few people compared it to the massive cake from Matilda. “It’s like the Matilda cake 😋😋,” one wrote.

Some were just in disbelief. “Good lord. I just know this is amazing simply because it’s from Costco,” one said. “Costco’s baked goods are lit,” added another.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

However, a few noted that the chocolate shavings are missed. “It’s not the same without those thick chocolate shavings where are the shavings?” wrote one.