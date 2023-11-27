Costco Shoppers Are Raving About an 'Amazing' Microwaveable Lunch Item

Finding time to eat lunch can be quite a difficult task, especially on extra busy weekdays. But luckily for Costco shoppers craving something quick and easy to get through those hectic afternoons, the retailer is currently selling a soup that only takes minutes to prepare and tastes "amazing," according to members.

A Costco shopper took to Reddit this week to ask fellow members for their thoughts on the Nongshim Tonkotsu Ramen Premium Noodle Soup, a microwaveable instant ramen with a "rich pork broth." As it turns out, the product has quite an intense following in the Costco community. The post racked up more than 350 comments from other members, many of whom raved about the product.

RELATED: 12 Best Costco Soups to Warm Your Bones All Winter

"It's amazing. Nice and savory," one Redditor commented.

"It's delicious. Only ramen I buy," another said.

While you can technically enjoy it any time of day, Costco shoppers especially love it for the fact that it makes a quick and satisfying midday meal.

"This is my go-to lunch for eating at the desk. It is fast and tasty. I highly recommend," a fan said. "I buy a couple boxes at a time to keep on hand."

"I [quickly] went through about 12 whole boxes of these until I finally got sick of them. They were a lifesaver at work," another wrote.

RELATED: 10 Best Costco Cheeses You Can Buy Right Now

Even if the noodles and broth aren't quite enough to cure your appetite, Costco shoppers said that the ramen has tons of customization potential. They suggested adding soft-boiled eggs, scallions, frozen vegetables, sauces, dumplings, shrimp, steak, or other proteins. Customers can also get creative and try out other add-ins to spruce up the flavor and make it more filling.

As one shopper noted: "Make sure to add vegetables and meat to it and it's amazing."

A six-pack of these ramen cups currently costs $12.86 online near me in central New Jersey, but prices may vary in stores or at other warehouses.

This isn't the only item that has captured Costco shoppers' fancy in recent days. David's Cookies Butter Pecan Meltaways, a sweet treat available at Costco right now, received plenty of rave reviews in another Reddit thread last week. "Dangerously good," "bombalicious," and "magic" are only some of the ways that Costco shoppers described the cookies. 6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

When Costco brought back its fan-favorite Mini All American Cakes with Fudge Icing earlier this month, members also lavished the chocolatey bakery item with praise.

"These are freaking amazing," one fan commented on an Instagram post about their return.

Finding time to eat lunch can be quite a difficult task, especially on extra busy weekdays. But luckily for Costco shoppers craving something quick and easy to get through those hectic afternoons, the retailer is currently selling a soup that only takes minutes to prepare and tastes "amazing," according to members.

A Costco shopper took to Reddit this week to ask fellow members for their thoughts on the Nongshim Tonkotsu Ramen Premium Noodle Soup, a microwaveable instant ramen with a "rich pork broth." As it turns out, the product has quite an intense following in the Costco community. The post racked up more than 350 comments from other members, many of whom raved about the product.

RELATED: 12 Best Costco Soups to Warm Your Bones All Winter

"It's amazing. Nice and savory," one Redditor commented.

"It's delicious. Only ramen I buy," another said.

While you can technically enjoy it any time of day, Costco shoppers especially love it for the fact that it makes a quick and satisfying midday meal.

"This is my go-to lunch for eating at the desk. It is fast and tasty. I highly recommend," a fan said. "I buy a couple boxes at a time to keep on hand."

"I [quickly] went through about 12 whole boxes of these until I finally got sick of them. They were a lifesaver at work," another wrote.

RELATED: 10 Best Costco Cheeses You Can Buy Right Now

Even if the noodles and broth aren't quite enough to cure your appetite, Costco shoppers said that the ramen has tons of customization potential. They suggested adding soft-boiled eggs, scallions, frozen vegetables, sauces, dumplings, shrimp, steak, or other proteins. Customers can also get creative and try out other add-ins to spruce up the flavor and make it more filling.

As one shopper noted: "Make sure to add vegetables and meat to it and it's amazing."

A six-pack of these ramen cups currently costs $12.86 online near me in central New Jersey, but prices may vary in stores or at other warehouses.

This isn't the only item that has captured Costco shoppers' fancy in recent days. David's Cookies Butter Pecan Meltaways, a sweet treat available at Costco right now, received plenty of rave reviews in another Reddit thread last week. "Dangerously good," "bombalicious," and "magic" are only some of the ways that Costco shoppers described the cookies.

When Costco brought back its fan-favorite Mini All American Cakes with Fudge Icing earlier this month, members also lavished the chocolatey bakery item with praise.

"These are freaking amazing," one fan commented on an Instagram post about their return.