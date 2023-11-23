10 Best Costco Cheeses You Can Buy Right Now

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

It's hard to visit a Costco and not at least peruse the cheese aisle for what's new and delicious. If you buy cheese regularly at Costco, as I do, you have your favorites. Many of them are likely Kirkland Signature cheeses or larger versions of your favorite cheese brands, often at a much more favorable price.

Costco has at least two dozen varieties of different cheeses from pre-packaged slices to shredded cheeses, snacking cheese, and those cheese board-style selections that stand out as something really special.

You'll find a lot of high-quality cheese for whatever your purpose, but there are 10 in stock now that are worthy of a special shoutout. Add these to your list the next time you visit the warehouse.

Tillamook Medium Cheddar Snacking Cheese

Per Serving : 90 cal, 7 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 150 mg sodium, 1 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 5 g protein

Not all individually wrapped cheeses are created equal, but you can rest assured that the Tillamook version is one of the best. This bag of 52 medium cheddar rectangles is perfect for school lunches, travel, or pretty much anything on the go. It'll cost $16.49 online, but it's cheaper in the warehouse.

BelGioioso Burrata

Per Serving (1 oz) : 70 cal, 7 g fat (4 g saturated fat), 85 mg sodium, 0 g carbs (0 g fiber, O g sugar), 5 g protein

Burrata, which is basically fresh mozzarella filled with stracciatella, can be really expensive to buy in the grocery store, even if it is one of the most delicious cheeses on the market. This BelGioioso brand at Costco, however, provides eight individual two-ounce burrata balls for just $7.49 at the warehouse. Once opened, make sure to use the cheese quickly. Because of its extreme freshness, it's not made to last more than a few days in the fridge.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Kirkland Parmigiano Reggiano

Per Serving (28 g) : 110 cal, 8 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 180 mg sodium, 1 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 9 g protein

In order to be considered genuine Parmigiano Reggiano (versus plain old parmesan) the cheese must hold up to strict Italian cheese-making standards. Costco's house brand Kirkland Signature is fortunate enough to retain this designation with its 24-month aged parm. For $10.99 per pound—much less than what you'd find in a grocery store for the authentic stuff—it's a steal and also a great cheese to put on everything. Save the rinds to throw in soup and sauces.

Dodoni Feta in Brine

Per Serving (30 g) : 77 cal, 6.3 g fat (4.7 g saturated fat), 303 mg sodium, <0.5 g carbs, 5.1 g protein

Some Redditors report Dodoni being replaced at their local Costco with the Kirkland Organic Feta—which is still good, but not quite as good. However, if you can actually snag the popular Greek import, it's worth it. Carrying the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO), which means it follows strict Greek policies for production, this feta is creamy and tangy, made from both sheep and goat's milk. It will cost you around $13.99 for 28.2 ounces at the warehouse.

Marin French Cheese Co. Petite Cheese Variety Pack

Petite Breakfast Brie (1 oz) : 100 cal, 8 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 190 mg sodium, 1 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 5 g protein

If you happen to be lucky enough to live on the West Coast, you shouldn't pass up this four-pack of adorable mini brie, perfect for any cheese tray, or to indulge on your own. The variety includes a robust camembert variety, a truffle variety, a breakfast brie, and triple creme four ounce brie for $13.49 at the warehouse.

Kerrygold Dubliner

Per Serving (1 oz) : 110 cal, 9 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 210 mg sodium, 0 g carbs, 7 g protein

If you're looking for a strong and sharp cheddar, that has notes of parmesan, you'll want to snag the Kerrygold Dubliner, perfect for slicing with crackers or topping your favorite cheesy dish. The price is good at $6.99 per pound, and cheesemonger recommended as well.

Kirkland Signature Imported French Brie

Per Serving (1 oz) : 101 cal, 9 g fat (6 g saturated fat), 200 mg sodium, 0 g carbs, 5 g protein

Redditors want you to put this brie up against fancier brie, and they bet it will still win. Regardless of who is crowned champion, this imported double creme Isigny Ste Mere from Normandy, France, is a great choice for a brie to slice up for a cheese board, or wrap en croute for a delicious warm appetizer. A 21.1-ounce wheel is $9.99 in the warehouse.

Sartori Bellavitano Cabernet Sauvignon Cheese

Per Serving (1 oz) : 110 cal, 9 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 170 mg sodium, 0 g carbs, 7 g protein

Always a fan favorite for a cheese board, these Sartori cheeses from Wisconsin come with a variety of washed rinds. The cabernet sauvignon variety tops the list. The purple tones add a pop of color to this nutty cheese that will run you $8.99 per pound at the warehouse.

Emmi Le Gruyere AOP

Per Serving (1 oz) : 110 cal, 9 g fat (5 g saturated fat), 170 mg sodium, 0 g carbs, 8 g protein

This slightly sweet raw cow's milk cheese out of Switzerland is a great pick when you want something a little different than your standard options. It's gluten- and lactose-free, appealing to a wide range of guests. It'll cost $11.99 in the warehouse for 16 ounces.

Cypress Grove Humboldt Fog

Per Serving (1 oz) : 80 cal, 7 g fat (4.5 g saturated fat), 180 mg sodium, 1 g carbs (0 g fiber, 0 g sugar), 5 g protein

This award-winning cheese makes an appearance at Costco every once in a while and when it shows up you need to snag it immediately. The soft goat cheese with an edible vegetable ash is a favorite with just about everyone, especially cheese lovers. The cheese usually runs around $19 for one pound.