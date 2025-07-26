7 Costco Snacks That Are Way Cheaper Than Anywhere Else

Everyone knows that Costco is a great place to shop for snacks. From old favorites you used to eat as a kid to new and exciting, just-launched items, the warehouse carries something for everyone with sweet or savory taste buds. However, some Costco snacks are a better deal than others. A new CashNetUSA study has determined which Costco snacks offer the most significant savings compared to other grocery stores, including Walmart, Kroger, and Target. Here are the 7 Costco snacks that provide the most substantial savings as of May 2025, according to researchers.

Nature Valley Oats ‘n Honey

Nature Valley Oats ‘n Honey granola bars are a snack that has been around forever, and are the best bargain at Costco. If you buy them in bulk at the warehouse, you can save 47.4% compared to the competition, making them the best deal in the snack department, with no other snack coming close to the savings. According to researchers, no other snack is more than 34% cheaper.

Nutella & GO!

My daughter is obsessed with Nutella. One of her friends brought Nutella & GO! to school once, and she begged me to buy them, but I was shocked at the price. Luckily, at Costco, they are a lot less expensive. The 16-pack of hazelnut and chocolate treats, with breadsticks for dipping, is 33.8% cheaper than in other stores. Shoppers suggest stocking up. “I got this 16 pack thinking I was stocking up and it would last a while since my kids LOVE this product. WRONG! I have 3 little kids, within 48 hours they ate the entire box! I helped. Very yummy. Perfect snack to take with you,” one writes.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Lotus Biscoff Cookies

Lotus Biscoff Cookies are considered snacks, but let’s be honest: They are cookies. The gourmet treats are 33.3% less than those in other stores, so definitely buy them at Costco. “Warning: May Be Addictive,” writes one shopper. “After extensive field testing, both upon myself and multiple other human subjects (including two very enthusiastic minors), I can confirm that these rank amongst the finest cookies available. The Lotus Biscoff may stand proud, shoulder to shoulder with any of the Titans of the cookie aisle. Their lone flaw is their ease of consumption, but it’s one that I can live with (happily).”

Nutter Butter Sandwich Cookies

Nutter Butter Sandwich Cookies have been around forever. The peanut butter-shaped cookies filled with a sweet, peanut-buttery spread were one of my favorites as a kid. Get a box for 23.6% cheaper at Costco.

Oreo Chocolate Sandwich Cookies

Another classic snack-slash-dessert that you should definitely buy in bulk? Oreo Chocolate Sandwich Cookies. The chocolate and cream filled cookies are 21.4% less when you buy them at the warehouse compared to other stores. Costco often gets in limited edition Oreos, including Selena Gomez’s new one.

Nature Valley Sweet and Salty Granola Bar, Peanut

The oats and honey flavor may be a better deal, but Nature Valley Sweet and Salty Granola Bar, Peanut is also much less at Costco. Save 18.9% on the less popular flavor when you buy in bulk.

Goldfish Crackers, Cheddar

I can’t tell you how many boxes of Goldfish Crackers, Cheddar I have bought at Costco over the years. The individually wrapped snack-sized bags are 16.9% when you buy them in larger quantities at the warehouse versus other grocery stores.