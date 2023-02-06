Skip to content

Costco Shoppers Have Found the Ultimate Super Bowl Snack

The product can customized to be sweet or salty.
By Brianna Ruback
Published on February 6, 2023 | 1:03 PM
If there's one thing that can bring everyone together during the Super Bowl, it's the food. From pizza and chicken wings to chips and dip, crowd-pleasing bites are a central component of watching the big game—and Costco has one more to add to the mix.

On Feb. 4, Instagram user @costcohotfinds spotted Eastern Standard Provisions' Artisanal Soft Pretzels at a Costco location in the San Francisco Bay Area. Priced at $11.99, each box comes with four wheelhouse pretzels, six turnbuckle sticks, and 22-plus bite-size nibbles. To satisfy both the sweet and savory snackers, there are also three toppings to choose from: three-cheese pretzel salt, french toast sugar, and classic pretzel salt.

The post attracted more than 240 comments, with numerous users sharing their love for the soft pretzels. One person wrote, "Some things need to be at EVERY Costco and this is one of them! 🔥." Another Instagram user added, "Those pretzels are soooo good! Just make sure to brush melted butter on all sides so it tastes like the mall pretzels!"

Beyond the positive commentary on the pretzels' flavor, several Instagrammers pointed out the product's value deal. "I just paid like $60 from this company to send these same pretzels to a friend as a gift box. BARGAIN!!!!" one user commented. "Ordered online from same company – this will be far more cost friendly – yum and thanks for heads up," someone else wrote.

Although Eastern Standard Provisions doesn't offer this exact variety pack on its website, the artisanal snack company currently sells pretzel gift boxes that range in price from $28.99 to $99.99.

The recent party snack spotting at Costco comes less than two weeks after Eastern Standard Provisions announced via social media that its soft pretzels are now available in the freezer aisles of Costco stores in Arizona, Colorado, and the San Diego area.

