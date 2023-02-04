9 New Store-Bought Snacks Perfect for Your Football Watch Party

The product recommendations in this post are recommendations by the writer and/or expert(s) interviewed and do not contain affiliate links. Meaning: If you use these links to buy something, we will not earn a commission.

True sports fans will tell you that the Super Bowl is all about the big game. The rest of us know that the real reason we gather around the television every February is for one reason alone: the snacks.

Whether you keep things simple and rip open a bag of chips, or you go all-out and make a seven-layer dip from scratch, there is no need to plan an elaborately plated meal on Super Bowl Sunday, because you will fill up plenty from snacking alone.

We've scouted the aisles of our favorite grocery stores in search of the most enticing new snacks, perfect for munching from kickoff to the final seconds of the game. As you shop ahead of your Super Bowl party, keep a lookout for these latest arrivals.

1 Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ

Doritos has once again launched a new flavor, just in time for the big game. Unlike some of the wilder Doritos varieties of the past, this one is more of a sure bet. The new Doritos Sweet & Tangy BBQ chips are dusted with a blend of molasses, paprika and tomato powder, combining for a smoky, satisfying umami-packed crunch. Keep your eyes peeled at the local grocery store for these. A 9.25-ounce bag costs $3.48 at Walmart, while the bigger party size is $4.48 at Sam's Club. Careful, you may find yourself fighting over them.

2 Cheetos Flamin' Hot Tangy Chili Fusion

Cheetos fans will be similarly thrilled by its newest flavor: Flamin' Hot Tangy Chili Fusion. Some enthusiastic reviewers on Walmart's website have compared the taste to the classic Chinese-American takeout favorite, General Tso's Chicken. The retailer is selling 8.5-ounce bags for $13.99.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

3 Trader Joe's Cheddar Jalapeño Pull Apart Bread

The best kinds of Super Bowl snacks are the ones that are easily shareable among your friends—but if you want to keep them all to yourself, we won't blame you. Trader Joe's is constantly releasing new products, and this month's lineup includes the new Cheddar Jalapeño Pull Apart Bread, priced at $4.99. Made with an airy, focaccia-like dough, this cheesy, spicy treat is perfect for tearing off pieces in between commercial breaks.

4 Trader Joe's Vegetarian Meatless Cheeseburger Pizza

The Super Bowl is often associated with chicken wings, ribs, chili, and all sorts of meat-laden meals, which can make things tricky if you are a vegetarian. Luckily, Trader Joe's just launched a new frozen meal—a Vegetarian Meatless Cheeseburger Pizza for $5.99—to spice things up on Super Bowl Sunday. Keep in mind, however, that fans on social media have noted that this item is not fully vegan.

5 Stonemill Kitchens Buffalo Chicken Dip

Super Bowl appetizers are all about the chips and dip. If you are hosting a party and want a real crowd-pleaser spread, make sure to include some buffalo chicken dip. The new Stonemill Kitchens Buffalo Chicken Dip at Costco might be the star dish of the evening. A 32-ounce container costs $12.99 at the warehouse. You may want to grab a couple of these just in case your guests love it a little too much and it vanishes before kickoff.

6 Bremer Buffalo Chicken Meatballs

When hosting a Super Bowl watch party, it's way easier to offer your guests finger foods that are easy to pick at throughout the evening. So, go ahead and serve up some meatballs that everyone can grab with a toothpick, like the new Bremer Buffalo Chicken Meatballs for $5.99 at Aldi. There's also a Mushroom and Swiss Beef Meatball flavor available, too.

7 Fusia Asian Inspirations Crab Rangoon

Crab Rangoon is a popular Chinese-American takeout staple for good reason. The fried wontons are crispy, cheesy and satisfying, like a good Super Bowl snack should be. At Aldi, shoppers can look out for the new Fusia Asian Inspirations Crab Rangoon in the frozen foods aisle. The price is not listed online, so check in store.

8 Simple Truth Hatch Chile Black Bean Dip

No matter what your choice of chip is, you will probably need at least a small variety of dips to accompany them. At Kroger, keep your eyes peeled for the Simple Truth Hatch Chile Black Bean Dip, made with New Mexico's prized hot pepper and priced at $4.99. You may discover that the chips merely serve as a vessel for the dip to reach your taste buds.

9 Kroger Buffalo Style Cauliflower Bites

Whether you are looking for plant-based or healthier snack options—or you simply want to an alternative to the traditional game-time chicken wings—Kroger is now selling its very own Buffalo Style Cauliflower Bites, priced at $8.49. Heat up in your oven or air fryer and don't forget to share!