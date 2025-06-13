11 Best Costco Items to “Stock Up and Save” This Month

Costco has some very impressive bargains right now on everyday essentials for members, from snacks and olive oil, paper plates and coffee, laundry detergent and sparkling water. Stock up on your favorite items (and there are some cult fan-favorites on sale!) and save money—the more you spend, the more you save. Shoppers get $10 off $150, and $25 off when you spend $250, on select items. Here are 11 of the best Costco items included in the “Stock Up and Save” deal this month.

Frito Lay Classic Mix

The Frito Lay Classic Mix box ($23.49) is a popular item for Costco shoppers to stock up on. Each pack contains 12 Cheetos Crunchy Cheese Flavored Snacks, 4 Ruffles Cheddar & Sour Cream Flavored Potato Chips, 4 Lay’s Barbecue Flavored Potato Chips, 7 Fritos Original Corn Chips, 8-Lay’s Classic Potato Chips, 7 Doritos Cool Ranch Flavored Tortilla Chips, and 12 Doritos Nacho Cheese Flavored Tortilla Chips.

Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oi

The iconic Kirkland Signature Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil ($20.99) is a fan-favorite item. “Both extra virgin and organic oil. I use this oil almost daily. Adds much flavor to the food. Highly recommended,” one shopper said.

Dixie Ultra Paper Plates

Dixie Ultra 10-1/16″ Paper Plates ($23.99) are included in the Stock Up and Save deal. “We use paper plates every night for dinner to cut down on the number of dishes I have to wash. These are the best plates bar none!” one Costco member said. “They hold up to everyone and any meal. Have never had one bend, break or tear and I really like being able to get the 186 at a time instead of just a dozen or so.”

Kirkland Signature Organic Applesauce

The Kirkland Signature Organic Applesauce ($12.99) is highly rated by children and adults alike. “This is the best no-sugar added applesauce available. It tastes really good and the fact that you can eat it without a spoon is an added feature!” one happy shopper said.

That’s it Mini Fruit Bars

That’s it Mini Fruit Bars ($15.99) are the ultimate better-for-you snack, members say. “They are a little pricey, but I love that they only use 2-3 ingredients depending on how many different fruits there are in the bar,” one Redditor shared. “Costco sometimes puts them on sale too! Keep an eye on the ads and stock up 😊,” another recommended.

Kirkland Signature Soft & Chewy Granola Bars

The Kirkland Signature Soft & Chewy Granola Bars ($12.59) are another hit with Costco shoppers. “These granola bars are scrumptious! Only 100 calories… total sugars 7g!!! Be sure to keep them on hand for you ….and your family!!” one shopper said. “I love these Chewy bars. They taste great and are easy to bite into. They have chocolate chips in them which satisfies my craving for something sweet. They are only 100 calories. Costco in great on delivery,” another agreed.

Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup

The very popular Kirkland Signature Organic Pure Maple Syrup ($14.99) is part of the Stock Up and Save deal, so grab some now! “This is our go to maple syrup. Good quality for a great price,” one happy Costco member said. “We look forward to our hot breakfast topped with Kirkland’s Organic Maple Syrup. It’s delicious!” another raved.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend Coffee

Peet’s Coffee Major Dickason’s Blend Coffee, Dark Roast ($20.99) is also eligible for savings. “This is the best coffee we have ever bought. We prefer the beans for better freshness, and this is excellent quality. It is very smooth and tastes amazing,” one shopper said. “I love this coffee. It makes a perfect vanilla frappe. And the deal at Costco made it even sweeter. Best deal ever,” another happy Costco member commented.

Nature’s Garden Probiotic Strawberry Yoggies

Nature’s Garden Probiotic Strawberry Yoggies ($14.89) is another fan-favorite snack. “These little cubes are a sweet way to get probiotics into your system,” one shopper said. “They have a texture similar to a fruit chew but in tiny cubes. The strawberry flavor is set off by the yogurt shell, giving it a strawberry ice cream flavor. I will definitely be buying these again!”

Cascade Complete Dishwasher Detergent ActionPacs

Now is the perfect time to stock up on Cascade Complete Dishwasher Detergent ActionPacs ($21.99), another Costco must-have item. “This product really works!” one member said. “If I have really heavy duty dishes to clean, I add one small squirt of Dawn to the dispenser on top of these pods. That is rare because the packets are amazing!”

LaCroix Sparkling Water

Stock up on the LaCroix Sparkling Water Variety Pack ($9.49) and save money on your favorite drink. “This helps me drink more water, less alcohol,” one shopper said. “At parties, I bring my own pre dinner cocktail, (fizzy water and cranberry juice). Looks pretty and festive in a cocktail glass.”