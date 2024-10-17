Costco Shoppers Warn This Item Is Often Moldy: 'It's Been a Problem For Years'

While there are loads of high-quality Costco products that customers adore, shoppers aren't shy about calling out the warehouse club whenever an item leaves them disappointed. The latest product to face scrutiny? A popular bread item that suffers from persistent mold issues, according to shopper reports.

A shopper took to Reddit this week to complain about mini naan bread (130 calories) from the Stonefire brand, which sells its products at various retailers, including Costco. The shopper said they purchased a pack of the bread from a Lenexa, Kan., Costco and found that it was already moldy upon opening it a couple of days later. The post included a picture of the offending naan bread, which was indeed speckled with mold.

"I bought them Monday and opened the package today to find them full of mold. I live two hours from there, so it's not worth the trip for a refund," the shopper lamented.

This shopper isn't the only one to have a negative experience with the product. In the comments section under the post, the naan bread racked up a number of similar complaints from other Costco customers.

"A lot of their bread products get shipped frozen and immediately put on unrefrigerated shelves. It's been a problem for us for years. We still love the naan, but we will look at multiple bags, put the ones with mold on them to the side, and let someone know about them," one Redditor commented on the post.

"My kid opened these and ate a couple. Next day the whole pack was green," another wrote.

Some even said they've stopped buying the naan altogether because they keep finding mold on the product.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

"Stopped buying it at Costco because of this. It goes bad so fast every time," a shopper commented.

That's not to say that these mold issues affect all Stonefire naan sold at Costco. Some shoppers even noted in the comments that they have yet to see any mold on the bread.

"I've never ever had a mold problem on these. I take a long time to go through them too," a comment read.

However, given the many complaints, people purchasing the Stonefire naan packs may want to give them a thorough inspection before adding them to their carts. To prolong its shelf life, Redditors also recommended storing the naan in the fridge or freezer as soon as possible after making the purchase.

"I stick them in the freezer the day I buy them. Throw what you need into a toaster for a little bit and they come out great," a Redditor suggested.