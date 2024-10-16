4 Costco Items Recalled This Week: Everything to Know

In one of the largest food safety incidents of 2024 so far, the protein supplier BrucePac recently recalled more than 11 million pounds of ready-to-eat meat products due to potential contamination by Listeria bacteria. Now, Costco shoppers are being urged to check their kitchens after four of the warehouse club's products were recalled in connection to the potentially contaminated BrucePac meats.

The recall was issued on Oct. 9 after the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) detected Listeria in BrucePac's ready-to-eat chicken during routine testing. While there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to the products, Listeria can cause foodborne illness and seriously sicken pregnant people, newborns, older adults, and those with weakened immune systems. Symptoms—which may include fever, diarrhea, vomiting, and other flu-like manifestations—typically begin within a couple of days or weeks after eating contaminated food, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The recall impacts dozens of BrucePac products that were shipped to restaurants, schools, and other establishments nationwide. Other companies also resell BrucePac products, repackage them, or use them in other foods, which has led to additional recalls for items sold at major retailers.

Costco, for example, has announced recalls for four popular food products over the past week as a result of the BrucePac recall. Read on for the essential details on all of these Costco recalls and what you should do if you have an impacted product at home. Consumers concerned about other products in their kitchens in light of the larger BrucePac recall should check out the full list of affected items from the FSIS.

Rana Meal Kits

Two Rana-brand meal kits—Chicken Truffle Carbonara and Tagliatelle Grilled White Chicken & Portobello Mushroom Sauce—are being pulled from shelves because they contain chicken supplied by BrucePac. Costco announced the recall in an Oct. 11 letter sent to customers who purchased the products between September and October this year.

Shoppers are urged to avoid consuming the meal kits and return them to their local Costco for a full refund. Those with additional questions or concerns should contact Rana Meal Solutions online or at (888) 326-2721 between 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. CST Monday through Friday.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask you to please pass this letter along to anyone to whom a Pasta Meal Kit may have been given," the notice read.

El Monterey Mexican Grill Chicken & Cheese Taquitos

El Monterey Mexican Grill's Chicken & Cheese Taquitos, one of Costco's most beloved freezer aisle finds, are also impacted by the BrucePac recall. Boxes with nearly 50 different "best if used by" dates, all of which fall between mid-October 2025 and late December 2025, are subject to the recall.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Shoppers were instructed to refrain from eating the taquitos and return them to Costco for a refund. Consumers with additional questions can contact Ruiz Foods (the El Monterey brand's owner) at 1-800-772-6474 with the extension 2500.

Red's Southwestern Grilled Chicken Mini Burritos

The fourth and final Costco item tied to the BrucePac recall so far is Red's Southwestern Grilled Chicken Mini Burritos, which only recently became available at Costco warehouses in the Midwest. Red's told Eat This, Not That! that all of its products have tested negative for Listeria, but they opted to issue the recall out of caution.

"At Red's, the health and safety of our consumers is of the utmost importance. On October 9, 2024, BrucePac, one of our chicken suppliers, issued a recall of some poultry products due to possible Listeria contamination. Out of an abundance of caution, we have voluntarily recalled a limited number of our products," the brand said in a statement. "While we have a certificate of analysis for each load of product received with a negative Listeria test result, consumers who purchased potentially impacted products have been contacted to return the product for a full refund. We're thankful that there are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of any BrucePac products."

The recall only applies to packages with best by dates of either 3/27/26; 4/1/26; 4/2/26; or 4/7/26. Consumers should return the recalled burritos for a refund and contact Red's at (888) 522-9408 with any additional questions.