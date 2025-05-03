Costco Shoppers Are Buzzing About This New Spring Cheesecake

Costco always has a great variety of desserts in its bakery and right now there's something extra special that just popped up for spring. While the old favorites like Tuxedo cake and chocolate chunk cookies will always have a place on the table, as the weather gets warmer it's time to think about sweets that are lighter, brighter and in-season.

Cheesecake has always been a go-to dessert at Costco, but this new cake takes things a step further. The new Strawberry Streusel Cheesecake is causing a buzz in the bakery department and beyond. Made with crisp streusel topping, sweet graham crust, rich cheesecake filling and strawberry topping, it's the perfect sweet to share with friends and family or to bring to any special occasion. This cake is also huge, which makes it perfect for graduations, baby showers or weekend backyard get-togethers.

But is it as good as it looks? And more importantly, can it stand up to the viral Tiramisu Cheesecake that Costco fans were obsessing about this past winter?

"I have zero regrets buying this. But 100% regret giving half to my sister," wrote a fan on Reddit. "…It's light and fresh, not super rich like many cheesecakes. Which is unfortunate because you could eat a fat slice without a second thought."

When asked about the cake's consistency, another Redditor chimed in. "This falls in line with a light cream cheese filling, almost as if it were whipped. It's not super dense or heavy like slices from the Cheesecake Factory," they said.

And as for the topping? You don't need to worry about any artificial flavors here. "It's real strawberries!" wrote the same Redditor. "I didn't notice any odd flavors. And the strawberries weren't like soggy like some desserts get! And the topping was delicious. A soft crumble! Like bits of sugar cookie is a good way to describe it?"

This dessert is also blowing up on social media. It was featured by @costcowonders who showed off the cake found in the store.

"Costco's Strawberry Streusel Cheesecake is here for a limited time, and it's worth every bite," they wrote. "This 4.5 lb dessert is layered with smooth cheesecake, real strawberries, and crispy streusel, all for just $23. Perfect for BBQs, birthdays, or late-night cravings."

It was also featured by @costcobuys who summed it up in one sentence: "It tastes INCREDIBLE!!"

With fresh strawberries and their famous cheesecake recipe, the consensus is that this is one dessert you'll want to have on repeat this spring. Be sure to grab yours soon as it won't be in store forever.

Have you tried the new Strawberry Streusel Cheesecake from Costco yet?