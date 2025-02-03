8 Costco Super Bowl Snacks Flying Off Shelves Right Now

Super Bowl LIX is less than a week away. If you aren't lucky enough to be going to the big game at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana, on February 9 to watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles, a Super Bowl party is the next best thing. And what makes a great party besides a big screen television and great company? Delicious food. Costco is a great place to shop for Super Bowl party food, as bulk quantities are perfect for a larger crowd. Some people are already starting to stock up on the hottest items, while others are drafting their shopping lists for perishables. Here are the best Super Bowl snacks flying off Costco shelves right now.

Chicken Wings

Chicken wings are a crowd-pleaser at any Super Bowl Party. Unsurprisingly, the most popular Super Bowl snack at Costco is the wings. Costco offers lots of options, ranging from raw, ready-to-marinate, and even pre-marinated wings to already-cooked wings near the rotisserie chicken and of course, frozen wings.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

One of Costco's cult items is also a top recommendation on Reddit, with 70 votes on one feed. "The spinach artichoke dip with the Stacys pita chips," writes a fan of the delicious dips. La Terra Fina Spinach Artichoke & Parmesan Dip can be served cold or heated in the microwave. "Even better, put it in a safe oven bowl and put a layer of Parmesan cheese on top and into the oven under the broiler," suggests one fan.

Shrimp Cocktail

Costco shoppers are obsessed with the shrimp cocktail. "I'm bringing the giant shrimp platter with cocktail sauce to the Super Bowl party," one person said. "I know we all have our Costco favorites, but I am completely obsessed with the cocktail shrimp. The shrimp are juicy and delicious—substantially more so than other cocktail shrimp I've had from elsewhere, even the fancy places!" the Reddit user wrote, calling the product "so freaking delicious." Others note that it is one of the best deals at the superstore, retailing for $8.99 per pound.6254a4d1642c605c54bf1cab17d50f1e

Soft Pretzel Bites

If you are lucky enough to live in an area where Costco carries Bistro 28 Pretzel Bites, stock up on them. Several Redditors recommend the soft pretzel bites, sold in the refrigerator section. "I am getting the soft pretzel bites," wrote one.

Bacon Jalapeno Cream Cheese Poppers

Another crowd-pleaser, that just needs to be heated up or tossed in the air fryer? "Bacon Jalapeno Cream Cheese Poppers! These have the bacon chopped up inside, none of that toothpick-wrapping foolishness and the first bite has bacon falling all over the place. Can be made ahead, re-heated in your friends air fryer," says one enthusiastic fan.

Pizza

Several people recommend picking up a pizza – whether it's a fresh one from the deli, or one of the many options in the freezer section, including "one of the best frozen pizzas on the market," Authentic Motor City Pizza Co.'s Double Pepperoni Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pizza. "Motor City Pizza (pan style) and Kirkland Supreme Cauliflower Crust Pizza (thin crust)," writes one. "You HAVE to try it. Best pizza, EVER!" agrees another shopper.

Chips and Dip

Shannon Fong of Costco So Obsessed, recommends stocking up on a classic. "Chips and Dips for game day 🏈 The Super Bowl is just 2 weeks away!!," she wrote in a new post. Her picks? Ruffle's Cheddar & Sour Cream and Miss Vicki's Jalapeno chips and Cheez It Snap'd crackers and lots of dips.

Sushi Platters

While not your traditional Super Bowl food, serve up a sushi platter and win the food game. "Sushi at Costco in so many varieties! They have lots of sashimi too! 🍱" Laura Jayne Lamb of Costco Hot Finds captioned a post this week. A big platter of sashimi reportedly retails for just $31, a bargain compared to your local Japanese spot.